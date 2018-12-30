×
3 Players that Could Bring Manchester United Back To The Top

Cyril Odhiambo
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
2.05K   //    30 Dec 2018, 10:57 IST

Manchester United finally had enough of Jose Mourinho and decided to give him the sack.

This was a testament to how the team was performing and even the mood of the dressing room, which was deplorable during Jose Mourinho’s third season at the club.

With a new manager at the helm, Manchester United has returned the sense of pride to the club and the players look happier. The playing style of the team has also changed a whole lot since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over as the interim boss.

He has brought back attacking football to the club and the players look inspired under him after just two games. But that doesn’t fool anyone --the manager included--, there are still gaps in that team that needs to be filled as soon as possible.

The team has found it difficult to keep clean sheets this season with only two clean sheets so far this season in the English Premier League. This is despite the team having the best goalkeeper in the world. That has clearly shown that there’s a need to add to the centre back department.

The other problem that the team has had is the right wing.Juan Mata, Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard have all been tried there but it hasn’t looked like that’s their natural position.

The other position they need to bolster is the centre of the park. Despite buying Fred during the August window, Manchester United has still looked short of a holding midfielder.

There are certainly a number of players that Manchester United has been linked with over the last couple of weeks.

But who are the players that can awaken this sleeping giant?

Toby Alderweireld

Toby Alderweireld 
Toby Alderweireld 

If there’s a position that Jose Mourinho really wanted to strengthen before his sacking is the centre of his defence.

The one defender he had in mind was Toby Alderweireld of Tottenham.

The Belgian is one of the finest defenders in the premier league today and any team would be lucky to have them in their ranks.

A tough tackler who is excellent with the ball at his feet and can also read the game well, the Belgian defender is truly an all rounded centre back.

In addition to this, he is also a great leader which is exactly what Manchester United has been missing since the departures of Rio Ferdinand and Nemanja Vidic.

