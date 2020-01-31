3 players that could join the Premier League before the transfer deadline

A number of high-profile deals could still happen in the next few hours of the window

As the transfer window is edging towards its conclusion, many Premier League clubs are already rounding up their activities in the market while some are still contemplating where to strengthen in their teams. Many of the new arrivals have wasted no time in showing us what they've got.

Even though the window will close in less than 48 hours, a number of EPL clubs are still expected to make one or two signings. The likes of Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur currently have their fans hoping to see new faces.

On the other hand, many players are also hoping to boost their football careers, thereby solemnly waiting for big teams to submit offers for them this winter. Others who are struggling with playing time and other issues could also leave their respective teams to embrace new opportunities in the Premier League.

With transfer rumors still filling the air, nothing can be written off at the moment. We are hoping to see more players switch to the English top-flight before the closure of the window. In line with that, we take a look at 3 superstars who could join an EPL this winter:

#3 Edinson Cavani to Manchester United/Chelsea

Cavani appears to have reached the end of the road at Paris

Edinson Cavani has been a huge presence since he arrived at Paris Saint Germain. The Uruguayan striker has been one of the best finishers in the French league for the past few years. He has scored an impressive 198 goals in 293 outings for the Parisians, averaging a 0.7 goal per game ratio.

However, it appears he has reached the end of the road in the French capital. The attacker has been limited to nine Ligue 1 this season and he has reportedly grown frustrated due to his lack of playing time at the Parc des Princes. He has his eyes set on joining another European team.

It was rumored that the striker could join Atletico Madrid in the summer after agreeing to personal terms with the Spanish giants. However, PSG will not benefit from this deal since his contract ends at the conclusion of the term. Hence, the Parisians could consider cashing in on him before the current window runs out. Chelsea and Manchester United are interested in securing his services.

#2 Bruno Fernandes to Manchester United

The midfielder is reportedly close to joining Manchester United

The saga surrounding the future of Sporting CP midfielder, Bruno Fernandes has dominated most part of the winter transfer window and it could get even more intense as the window approaches its closure. Fans will be eager to see where it would end with a host of European elite clubs hovering over his signature.

Premier League giants, Manchester United appear to be ahead in the race to sign the talented playmaker. It was rumored that he was on his way to Old Trafford a few days ago but the move fell through. According to speculation, the two parties are still keen to get a deal done that would see the player switch to the Premier League.

Bruno Fernandes is without doubts, one of the finest midfielders in the world at the moment. He bagged an amazing 32 goals and 18 assists in 53 appearances for Sporting across all competitions last season and he's marched forward with his incredible with 15 goals and 14 assists for the Portuguese side across all fronts this season.

(The above-mentioned transfer has been completed. However, it wasn't announced at the time of this writing.)

#3 Krzysztof Piatek to Chelsea

Piatek could leave AC Milan for Chelsea this winter

It's been a rollercoaster ride for Chelsea in the Premier League this season. The Blues have struggled with consistency since the campaign kicked-off. Their recent results have been far from encouraging, with just two victories from their last five EPL fixtures.

Sitting at the third position on the table, Frank Lampard's men have Tammy Abraham to thank for providing answers in front of the goal. The striker has bagged 13 league goals in 23 appearances for the Blues so far. Unfortunately, the English International was injured in their last league game against Arsenal at Stamford Bridge, leaving a massive gap behind in attack.

As a result, the Blues need to find another prolific striker to fill the void and Krzysztof Piatek appears to be a perfect fit. The Polish striker has been on a steady rise since he came to limelight at Genoa last season. It is believed he wants to leave AC Milan to take a step forward in his career. Chelsea appear to be interested and anything could happen in the next few hours of the transfer window.