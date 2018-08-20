3 players that Sir Alex Ferguson regrets selling

Dhruv Maniyar FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 3.30K // 20 Aug 2018, 12:04 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Sir Alex Ferguson

Manchester United are regarded as one of the most decorated clubs in the world. With a very rich history, Manchester United has a global fan base and is widely regarded as one of the greatest clubs in the world along with Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Sir Alex Ferguson managed Manchester United for 26 years and in those years he had a lot of success. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest managers ever. He bought the right players to the club and sold the right players at the right time. This led to him winning 38 trophies, including 13 Premier League titles, five FA Cups, and two UEFA Champions League titles.

United over the years has produced countless players who have gone on to receive legendary status in football. Scholes, Giggs, Cantona, Beckham to name a few. Having said that even Manchester United has sold some players who they later regret. In this slideshow, I talk about the 3 players that Sir Alex Ferguson regrets selling.

#3 Gerard Pique

FC Barcelona v Athletic Club - Copa del Rey

Gerad Pique spent time at the youth academy of Manchester United and broke into the team in 2005 but ended up going to Barcelona after feeling homesick. At that time no one probably knew how successful Pique would go on to be. At Barcelona, he has won countless trophies and is regarded by many as one of the best defenders in the world.

Pique would not have made the team at Manchester United though for quite a while. His time at Manchester United overlapped with that of Rio Ferdinand and Nemanja Vidic. They were one of the best defensive partnerships in the world at that time and so leaving one of them out for a 21-year-old Spaniard would have been a bad decision. It was a decision Sir Alex Ferguson was not willing to take.

Having said that, Manchester United would now love to have a defender like Gerard Pique in their squad as he adds a lot of experience and leadership. While one cannot blame Sir Alex Ferguson for the departure of Gerard Pique but many Manchester United fans still regret selling him to Barcelona.

1 / 3 NEXT