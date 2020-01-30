3 Players to pick and drop for Gameweek 25 | FPL Tips 2020

The first double gameweek of the season has concluded and once again lady luck showed that she can be a cruel mistress. Lots of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers deployed their Triple Captain chip this week with Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah heavily backed. The Senegalese was struck down by injury in the first half of Liverpool’s first game, a cruel blow but that’s just part of the luck factor in FPL.

With the next deadline only a couple of days away, there is no time to dwell on past events and now we must plan for the next twist to the fixture schedule – Blank Gameweek 28. Due to Aston Villa and Man. City’s progression in the Carabao Cup which is scheduled to take place on the same weekend as GW28, they will not have a Premier League fixture that gameweek along with their respective opponents Sheffield United and Arsenal. Do keep this in mind while making future transfers.

3 Players to Pick

1. Mohamed Salah (SOT)

West Ham United v Liverpool FC - Premier League

With Mané suffering an injury, the dependency is greater on Salah to provide the goals for Liverpool and the Egyptian tops the table for shots (72), shots in the box (SiB) (20) and shots on target (SoT) (nine) amongst midfielders for the last six gameweeks. Only Mané (six) has been afforded more ‘big chances’ than Salah’s five.

He has also created six ‘big chances’, no midfielder created more. Liverpool have scored 14 goals over the last six gameweeks, only Man. City (15) have been more prolific. They top the attacking metrics for both SiB (74) and ‘big chances’ (23). Southampton have tightened up defensively, only Watford (four) and Liverpool (one) conceded fewer goals than the Saints’ five over the aforementioned period.

They are also ranked fourth-best for SoT conceded (19). However, a trip to Anfield is one of the toughest fixtures in Europe given the Reds current form and after his gameweek 24 heroics, Salah is likely to be the popular captain option.

2. Sergio Agüero (TOT)

Manchester City v Manchester United - Carabao Cup: Semi-Final

The in-form striker in the league, Agüero has scored seven goals in the last six gameweeks, more than any other player. Although he is ranked ninth for SiB (13) amongst forwards, he is top for both SoT (10) and ‘big chances’ (seven) which shows his pedigree. No team has scored more goals than Man. City’s 15 over the last six gameweeks and the defending Champions are top for shots (104) and second for ‘big chances’ (19).

Only Leicester (39) and Liverpool (38) landed more SoT than their 36. Spurs have conceded six goals over the same period, keeping just one clean sheet. They are ranked eighth for shots conceded (69) and 10th for ‘big chances’ conceded (11). A slight risk of rotation given the minutes played in the Carabao Cup game midweek, but Guardiola has shown a preference for the Argentine in the big matches.

