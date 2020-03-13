3 Players to pick and drop for Gameweek 30 | FPL Tips 2020

What was supposed to be a Double Gameweek 29 ended up being a damp squib, as Manchester City's clash against Arsenal was postponed amid Coronavirus fears. As it stands, all fixtures are expected to go ahead this weekend and it’s now time for managers to decide how they’re going to deal with Blank Gameweek 31, where only eight teams play (Wolves, Bournemouth, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham, Watford, Burnley, Liverpool and Crystal Palace).

If you’re going to Free Hit in Gameweek 31, then you can afford to buy players from teams such as Chelsea and Manchester United but if you’re not planning on deploying a chip, then your transfer in has to be a player from the aforementioned eight sides.

On that note, here are 3 players to pick and drop for Gameweek 30 of Fantasy Premier League.

3 Players to pick

1. Kevin De Bruyne (BUR)

Kevin De Bruyne has been one of the best players in the Premier League this season

Kevin De Bruyne is back in training and is expected to be available for the visit of Burnley this weekend. The Belgian has registered a goal and an assist over the last four gameweeks, despite making just three appearances. He landed three shots on target (SoT) and created eight chances over this period, only James Maddison and Bruno Fernandes (both 11) created more amongst midfielders with two of these deemed ‘big chances’.

Manchester City have only scored four goals over the last three gameweeks, creating eight ‘big chances’. They are ranked seventh for SoT (18) despite playing a game less. Their opponents Burnley have conceded just two goals over the same period but the underlying numbers indicate they have been fortunate. Only five teams allowed opponents more shots than the Clarets’ 56.

2. Mohamed Salah (EVE)

Mohamed Salah has been Liverpool's talisman once again this season

Mohamed Salah scored his second goal in the last four gameweeks with his strike against Bournemouth in gameweek 29, only Sadio Mané and Anthony Martial (both three) have scored more amongst midfielders over that period. He leads the way for shots in the box (SiB) and SoT (six). Liverpool have scored six goals over the last four gameweeks, only Spurs (seven), Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal (all eight) have been more prolific.

Their total of 63 shots is beaten only by Chelsea (74) and only Manchester United (22), Burnley (24) and Chelsea (25) have landed more SoT than their 20. Their local rivals Everton have conceded nine goals over the same period, the worst in the league. Only Villa (26) and Bournemouth (27) allowed opponents more SoT than their 22.

