3 Players to Pick & Drop for GW8 : Fantasy Premier League 2019 | FPL Tips

Gameweek seven saw a total of 10 teams scoring at least two goals and in keeping with the theme of the season, only five teams kept clean sheets. Newcastle further strengthened their claim as the season’s whipping boys as they collapsed after going down to 10 men against Leicester and the Magpies’ opponents should be targeted for Fantasy returns as they appear hopeless at both ends of the pitch.

Liverpool and Man. City face tricky fixtures on paper this week against Leicester and Wolves, teams which are looking to break into the ‘top six’ but given that both of them are at home, they should be able to get over the line and neither would want a loss going into the international break. I would have liked to include a Man. United player against Newcastle but the Red Devils’ attack is not looking too great at the moment. All the three players mentioned are great captain options, depending on the level of risk you want to take.

Utkarsh Dalmia - Team Zophar - Fantasy Premier League

3 Players to Pick for your FPL Team

1) Riyad Mahrez (WOL)

Only De Bruyne (26) has scored more than Mahrez’s 25 FPL points over the last two gameweeks and with the injury to the Belgian, his ownership is on the rise. No midfielder landed more SoT than his seven over the last two gameweeks and only De Bruyne (10) attempted more assists than his nine. He is also second for ‘big chances’ created (three) only to De Bruyne (four). Man. City top the attacking statistics for goals (27), shots (150), SiB (108), SoT (58) and ‘big chances’ 35.

Wolves have traveled to Turkey for their Europa League game on Thursday and although they finally got their first league win in gameweek seven, they are likely to struggle against the defending Champions. They have conceded 12 goals this season and only Chelsea (13), Newcastle (13), Norwich (16) and Watford (20) have conceded more. They have allowed 28 SoT in their seven matches at an average of four a game and only Everton (10) and Watford (13) have conceded more than their nine goals over the last four gameweeks.

