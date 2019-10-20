3 Players to Pick & Drop for GW9 : Fantasy Premier League 2019 | FPL Tips

Gameweek eight was a tough one for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers with popular options such as Pukki, Aubameyang, Salah, Sterling etc all failing to notch any returns. Such weeks test the patience of FPL managers and it is important not to make knee-jerk decisions.

If the players you picked are still posting decent underlying numbers and have decent fixtures, keep the faith. Pukki for example has been sold by over 300,000 managers this week but plays Bournemouth next, who are yet to keep a clean sheet this season.

Utkarsh Dalmia - Team Zophar Fantasy Premier League

It is a good week to gamble on the captaincy with Liverpool and Man. City facing tricky away trips to Man. United and Crystal Palace respectively. With that in mind, I have tried to recommend two strikers who can be trusted with the armband as well as a long term fixture-based defensive pick with potential at both ends of the pitch.

3 Players to Pick this Gameweek

1) Callum Wilson (NOR) -

Wilson has enjoyed a stellar campaign so far with five goals and three assists in eight matches. Although his shot volume isn’t great with only 12 shots in the box (SiB), he has been afforded 10 ‘big chances’ with only Agüero managing more amongst forwards. 11 of those 12 SiB have been on target and he has also created 11 chances with only Deulofeu (14) managing more.

Bournemouth have scored 13 goals this season and have failed to score in only one match. They have created 19 ‘big chances’ with only Chelsea (26), Liverpool (29) and Man. City (37) managing more. The main reason for Wilson’s inclusion is Norwich’s non-existent defence.

They have conceded 21 goals this season and are one of only two teams yet to keep a clean sheet. No team has allowed opponents more SiB (97) or SoT (55) and only West Ham (26) have conceded more ‘big chances’ than their 24. With great fixtures for the next four games, C. Wilson is a great option if you are looking to replace Pukki.

