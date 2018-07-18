Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
3 players who are likely to leave FC Barcelona this summer

Shinoob Shinu
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
10.58K   //    18 Jul 2018, 20:44 IST

FC Barcelona - Al-Ahli Saudi
FC Barcelona

The 21st edition of the quadrennial FIFA World Cup event came to an eventful end as an Mbappe-inspired France got the better of Luka Modric's Croatia to seal the title. Now, football fans across the globe shift their focus back to club football.

The summer transfer window is not closed, and clubs are trying hard to lure the players they desire. Despite winning La Liga and Copa del Ray last season, FC Barcelona's incredible performance was dwarfed by Real Madrid's UEFA Champions League triumph.

FC Barcelona is determined to go one better this time and dethrone Real Madrid from its European reign. For that, they are planning to add some more talented players into their arsenal.

However, there are many players who are linked with an exit from Camp Nou this summer. These incredibly talented players will likely switch their bases to clubs unknown in search of greener pastures. In this article, we take a look at 3 players who are likely to leave FC Barcelona this summer.

#3 Andre Gomes

Barcelona v Leganes - La Liga
Where would Gomes head this season?

You knew this was coming, didn't you? Andre Gomes' stint at FC Barcelona has been underwhelming. The central midfielder who made his move to the Catalan club from Valencia in 2016 has had a poor showing for the Catalan giants.

The Portuguese midfielder couldn't become a pivotal player at FC Barcelona. He only made 16 La Liga appearances for FC Barcelona last season, with the majority coming as substitute appearances.

It was difficult for Gomes to establish himself as a regular in FC Barcelona's star-studded midfield. He also failed to impress the team when he was given chances to shine. If reports in the European media are to be believed, Andre Gomes has offers from both Tottenham and Arsenal.

Under the guidance of Unai Emery, Arsenal is rebuilding their squad ahead of next season. They have already signed a few worthwhile additions and are driven to sign more players.

Whereas Tottenham Hotspur under the tutelage of Pochettino have been impressive in the English Premier League. The club is looking to add a new midfielder to their ranks and Gomes ticks all the boxes.

Barcelona Football Jasper Cillessen Andre Gomes Ernesto Valverde Football Transfer News Barcelona Transfer News
Shinoob Shinu
ANALYST
