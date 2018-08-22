3 players who can help Cristiano Ronaldo establish himself at Juventus this season

Jidonu Mauyon FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 1.11K // 22 Aug 2018, 10:35 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Cristiano Ronaldo

The biggest deal of the transfer window saw Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo swap Real Madrid for Juventus this summer.

After spending nine memorable years at the Santiago Bernabeu and inspiring Los Blancos to claim their third consecutive Champions League triumph last season, the attacker decided to take on another challenge in his career by completing a famous swoop to the Serie A.

Having proved his incredible ability in both the Premier League and LaLiga, the Portuguese is on a mission to conquer the Italian league as well. However, that will not be an easy task as the Serie A represents a very huge challenge for the 5 time Ballon d'Or winner at this stage of his career.

As a matter of fact, the Italian league is well known to be one of the toughest divisions in Europe at the moment. Although this does not mean the talented winger cannot succeed in the Serie A, he will definitely need adequate support in order to establish himself in the division.

Therefore, we take a look at 3 superstars who can help him reach his best in the Italian top flight this season.

#3 Alex Sandro

Alex Sandro will help in fetching the ball from deep and link up with the attackers up front

Brazilian International, Alex Sandro is one of the few superstars who could help Cristiano Ronaldo quickly establish himself at the Allianz Stadium this season - and the duo could actually strike a decent relationship during the campaign.

With Ronaldo likely to occupy his favorite position on the left flank of Juventus' attack, the Portuguese would need someone to fetch the ball from deep and deliver it to him upfront, the Brazilian would be a perfect fit for that role.

Known for his incredible pace and the ability to push the ball forward, Alex Sandro could run riot alongside the 5 time Ballon d'Or winner this season. His decent linkup and creativity could actually stimulate the former Real Madrid superstar during the campaign.

1 / 3 NEXT