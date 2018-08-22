Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
3 players who can help Cristiano Ronaldo establish himself at Juventus this season

Jidonu Mauyon
ANALYST
Preview
1.11K   //    22 Aug 2018, 10:35 IST

Chievo Verona v Juventus - Serie A
Cristiano Ronaldo

The biggest deal of the transfer window saw Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo swap Real Madrid for Juventus this summer.

After spending nine memorable years at the Santiago Bernabeu and inspiring Los Blancos to claim their third consecutive Champions League triumph last season, the attacker decided to take on another challenge in his career by completing a famous swoop to the Serie A.

Having proved his incredible ability in both the Premier League and LaLiga, the Portuguese is on a mission to conquer the Italian league as well. However, that will not be an easy task as the Serie A represents a very huge challenge for the 5 time Ballon d'Or winner at this stage of his career.

As a matter of fact, the Italian league is well known to be one of the toughest divisions in Europe at the moment. Although this does not mean the talented winger cannot succeed in the Serie A, he will definitely need adequate support in order to establish himself in the division. 

Therefore, we take a look at 3 superstars who can help him reach his best in the Italian top flight this season.

#3 Alex Sandro

Torino FC v Juventus - Serie A
Alex Sandro will help in fetching the ball from deep and link up with the attackers up front

Brazilian International, Alex Sandro is one of the few superstars who could help Cristiano Ronaldo quickly establish himself at the Allianz Stadium this season - and the duo could actually strike a decent relationship during the campaign.

With Ronaldo likely to occupy his favorite position on the left flank of Juventus' attack, the Portuguese would need someone to fetch the ball from deep and deliver it to him upfront, the Brazilian would be a perfect fit for that role.

Known for his incredible pace and the ability to push the ball forward, Alex Sandro could run riot alongside the 5 time Ballon d'Or winner this season. His decent linkup and creativity could actually stimulate the former Real Madrid superstar during the campaign.

1 / 3 NEXT
Serie A 2018-19 Juventus FC Football Cristiano Ronaldo Miralem Pjanic Massimiliano Allegri Juventus Stadium Juventus Transfer News
Jidonu Mauyon
ANALYST
Jidonu Mauyon is a football enthusiast from Nigeria, who writes for a lot of publications, including the likes of Sportainment, Cube Soccer, Give Me Sport, FootballXtra, and Sportskeeda. He is a great fan of Lionel Messi and he likes to write about Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester City and Liverpool. He also covers a lot of topics relating to the EPL, La Liga, Seria A and the Ligue 1. He has been doing great in the field, helping to intensify the passion for the beautiful game by sharing his opinions with his fellow soccer fans across the globe. His works have earned him recognition, notably claiming the Best Essay Writer award in the 2015 Milo Sports Writing Competition. To him, his followers are his best friends and he would go a long way to ensure that he keeps them refreshed and entertained. You love football and he does too, why not follow him so you can burn the passion together?
