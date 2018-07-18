3 players who can help Manchester United win the title

Abhijit Ajayan FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 5.97K // 18 Jul 2018, 11:55 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Jose Mourinho has brought some big names to Old Trafford

Manchester United last won the Premier League in Sir Alex Ferguson's last year. Ever since, it has been a dry spell for United in terms of winning the league. They have seen 2 managers come and go before Jose Mourinho finally took over and gave some stability to the team.

One of Jose Mourinho's greatest traits is that he is very good at man management and this has gone a long way in his career. Players love playing for him and he is often lauded for his honesty and disinterest in sugarcoating.

As a result, players like Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Paul Pogba, Romelu Lukaku and Romelu Lukaku are all big signings that were pulled off by Jose Mourinho. This season Manchester United have already made a big signing- Fred from Shakhtar Donetsk.

However, they'll need to rope in a few more players if they're to mount a title challenge and even go for glory in all departments.

On that note, let's take a look at 3 players who can help Manchester United win the title this season.

#3 Alex Sandro- Juventus

Alex Sandro in action for Juventus v Spal - Serie A

Luke Shaw is clearly out of favour at Manchester United. He hardly ever gets to start ahead of Ashley Young anyway. And while Ashley Young has revitalized his career by mastering the craft of a left wing-back, he is not getting any younger.

Ashley Young is 33 years old and it is only a matter of time before he can't keep up with the pace of the Premier League. On top of that, Daley Blind who used to be deployed at left-back sporadically has now returned to his boyhood club Ajax.

This is why it is imperative that Manchester United sign a left back. Jose Mourinho is reportedly interested in bringing Alex Sandro from Juventus.

The Brazilian Alex Sandro is fast and has a great cross in him. He is also only 27 years old and now would be the perfect time to sign him as he is at the peak of his powers. With Sandro added to the backline, United will be even harder to break down.

Page 1 of 3 Next