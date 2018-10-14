3 players who can replace Fernandinho at Manchester City

Fernandinho is an integral part of the Man City roster

When Pep Guardiola arrived at Manchester City, Fernandinho became an integral part of the Man City roster, and the team struggled in the Brazilian defensive midfielder's absence.

It is evident Pep was in the hunt for his replacement in the summer, with moves for Jorginho and Kovacic falling apart, and the Cityzens starting the campaign with no able replacement for Fernandinho.

With him being 33 years old at the moment, and showing signs of slowing down, he cannot play every week for long, and it is only fair the board signs a replacement in January if Man City are to compete on all fronts this season, with the Champions League a priority for Pep.

Lets take a look at some players who can replace the Brazilian at Manchester City

#3 Ruben Neves

He keeps the midfield ticking, and is really good at breaking opposition attacks

When Ruben Neves moved from FC Porto to Wolverhampton Wanderers, it raised the eyebrows of many football fans as to why he would move to a Championship side with many high profile clubs looking to sign him. He has helped Wolves get promoted back to the Premier League, and is indispensable to the side.

Of the 50 appearances he has for Wolves, he has contributed to 9 goals, which is really impressive for a defensive midfielder in this day and age. This Premier League campaign, he has scored 1, and assisted 1, as well as put in exhilarating performances against tough opponents like Manchester United.

He keeps the midfield ticking, and is really good at breaking opposition attacks. He also helps in taking the ball into the final third. The skill-set of the 22 year old is impeccable, and he can surely fill the void which will be left by Fernandinho once he moves on. Aged just 21, he surely is a long term replacement to the Brazilian if he does end up moving to the Etihad.

