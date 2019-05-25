3 players who can replace Luis Suarez at Barcelona

Diartano Christian FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 336 // 25 May 2019, 14:21 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Barcelona v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: First Leg

Luis Suarez seems not to have much time left at the Camp Nou as he is set to enter the twilight of his career. The Uruguayan has proven so much for Barcelona to justify his colossal €81 million transfer fee from Liverpool.

He might have struggled at his debut season for the Catalans but he quickly established himself as the club's most reliable center-forward since. He has consistently scored at least 20 league goals in his last 4 seasons in the top Spanish league.

Unfortunately, Suarez decline has been evident as he edges closer to the twilight of his career. He scored just 21 league goals this term, down 4 goals from previous campaign's 25.

He also suffered a severe goal drought at the Champions League, scoring only 2 goals in recent 2 editions of the competition. Thus, Barcelona will need to find a replacement for him shortly.

Without further ado, let's take a look at 3 suitable strikers who Barcelona could consider signing.

#1 Antoine Griezmann

Proven on the big stage, Griezmann can suit well with Barcelona.

The Frenchman has been one of the most successful Atletico Madrid signings since joined from Real Sociedad. Bought for a massive €30 million in 2014, Griezmann quickly became a huge threat for Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's La Liga dominance.

The Frenchman scored 22 goals in his debut season Atletico, finished only behind Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo at the league's top goalscoring chart. A deadly striker who is also capable of providing assists, Griezmann has all it takes to be Barcelona's next Neymar.

He can suit well with Barcelona attacking style due to his excellent passing accuracy and his lethal long shots will benefit the Catalans when their oppositions choose to park the bus.

Griezmann has also has proven himself at the big stage due to his impressive record at both European competition and World Cup. Hence, it is safe to say that he will be more useful at the Champions League for the Catalans compared to Suarez.

1 / 3 NEXT