3 players who can replace Paul Pogba at Manchester United

Jyotirmoy Halder
Top 5 / Top 10
489   //    01 Oct 2018, 20:37 IST

Paul Pogba and Jose Mourinho
Jose Mourinho and Paul Pogba

If you follow the Premier League, you are well aware of the drama which is still going on at Manchester United football club, the drama between the skill monster Paul Pogba and the Jose Mourinho.

Reports have suggested the Red Devils manager is unhappy with the attitude he is getting from Pogba, both on and off the field. The Guardian have also claimed that the Frenchman is happy with his teammates and he is enjoying his life at Manchester but the conflict between him and his manager force the Frenchman to decide his future at Manchester United.

Mourinho also admitted, "no player is bigger than the club" in the press conference before the league match against West Ham United at London, in which match the Hammers defeated them with 3-1 goal margin.

The former Chelsea manager brought Pogba off the pitch at the 70th minute of the match. If Pogba wants to leave his current club, his manager is ready to show his thumbs up. Any of these 3 players could be an ideal replacement for the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner.

#3 Ruben Neves:

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Southampton FC - Premier League
Ruben Neves

Premier League's newly promoted club, Wolverhampton Wanderers' Portuguese superstar midfielder Ruben Neves can take the place of Pogba at Old Trafford. The 21-year-old already has shown that he has a bright future.

His passing, ball possessing and thinking ability already seen clubs like PSG, Manchester City and United run after him. Neves already has scored seven goals for Wolves and If you want a player form Premier League, it is Neves.

#2 Marco Verratti:

Italy Training Session & Press Conference
Marco Verratti

Few reports have told us that PSG's Italian midfielder Marco Verratti, 25, is willing to leave his current club Paris Saint-Germain. The Ligue 1 winners new manager, Thomas Tuchel does not treat Verratti as a regular in the starting line-up.

So, the clubs like Barcelona, Real Madrid and United are willing to sign this central midfielder as quick as possible. Verratti also wants to play in the Premier League. Gianluigi Buffon considers Marco Verratti to be the “only real talent of Italian football." He can replace Pogba at United.

#1 Aaron Ramsey:

Arsenal v Everton - Premier League
Aaron Ramsey

One of the reliable men in the midfield field of Arsenal, Aaron Ramsey, 27, will leave the Emirates Stadium, either in January or at the end of the season after talks over a new contract collapsed. His current contract runs out in summer 2019.

Arsenal are open to selling the Welshman in January to avoid losing him for free. The like of Juventus, AC Milan and Inter Milan are rumoured to be interested and United could go for the midfielder, who has a lot of Premier League experience.

Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Manchester United Aaron Ramsey Paul Pogba Thomas Tuchel Jose Mourinho Old Trafford Football
I am sports lover and just want to be a sports journalist. I love to watch football and my favourite club is Manchester United.
