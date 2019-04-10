3 goalkeepers who can replace Thibaut Courtois at Real Madrid

Courtois' struggles have become evident at Real Madrid

Thibaut Courtois has seen a nightmare spell at Real Madrid just after moving to the Bernabeu from Chelsea a few months ago. The Los Blancos purchased him for just £31.5 million when his market price stood at £58.5 million-high, a move which was seen by many as a hefty bargain.

However, his €31.5 million transfer now even seems to be too expensive for his club due to his uninspiring displays. Real Madrid have conceded 37 times this season, worse than several of La Liga mid-table teams such as Leganes and Bilbao.

Courtois has started 24 of Real Madrid's La Liga matches and saw several horrific results such as the 5-1 hammering by Barcelona and the 3-0 loss to Sevilla. He has been heavily criticized due to his poor display and his future has got worse after Zidane returned as the Los Blancos head coach.

The Frenchman has favored Keylor Navas as his first-choice goalkeeper recently and could leave Courtois with no choice other than to depart. Here we will take a look at 3 suitable replacements if the Belgian leaves.

#3 Gianluigi Donnaruma

Donnaruma would be a good investment for Los Blancos

The Italian prodigy has often been linked with Real Madrid following his breakthrough 2015/16 season at AC Milan. He has been a regular in the Italian outfit for 4 consecutive seasons at just 20 years old and become one of the hottest young talents in Europe.

A tall and imposing goalkeeper with outstanding reflexes, Donnaruma has been touted as the heir of Italian legend Gianluigi Buffon. He has conceded slightly fewer goals and recorded 2 more clean sheets than Courtois with 6 more games.

Despite having more game time than the Belgian, Donnaruma is accompanied by arguably weaker defenders in front of him compared to his Real Madrid counterpart. He is still very young for a goalkeeper and has many rooms for improvements.

He could play at the highest level for at least a decade to come given his current performances. Hence, he would be a worthy investment for Real Madrid.

