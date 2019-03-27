3 players who can replace Toni Kroos at Real Madrid

Kausthub's Korner FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.91K // 27 Mar 2019, 10:22 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Real Madrid CF v VfL Wolfsburg - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Second Leg

Toni Kroos is a class act. He remains unfazed by the pressures of being watched by the media, pundits and the fans looking for one mistake to tear into him. He rarely has a bad game and is able to calmly move the ball around the middle of the park at all times. Sometimes, he looks like a player cut from the same cloth as Andrea Pirlo - an ocean of calmness with ice in his veins. No occasion seems too big for the German. Be it the Champions League final, World Cup final or just another league match against minnows like Huesca, his performance never drops.

Capable of playing anywhere in the middle of the park, he has now won a staggering 24 trophies throughout his career with Bayern Munich and Real Madrid. Almost undroppable under Zinedine Zidane, he is also a set-piece specialist and has a thunderous right foot that is capable of leaving even the best of the best stranded in goal.

Real Madrid CF v SSC Napoli - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: First Leg

He has won 3 Champions Leagues, one La Liga title and one Copa del Rey at Real Madrid. At 29, it may seem the right time for him as well to move to a different team and look for a new challenge. No matter what happens in the future, he will without a shadow of doubt go down as a part of one of the greatest midfield trios of all time beside Luka Modric and Casemiro.

That being said, the rumour mill has been churning out reports of him keen to move on, with Manchester United looking like the frontrunners to get the German's signature. Although Real Madrid will do all they can to keep their man with Modric not getting any younger, a move away seems closer than ever.

Here's looking at who could fill the massive void which would be created once Kroos decides to leave the Santiago Bernabeu.

1 / 4 NEXT

Advertisement