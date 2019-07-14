×
3 players who could be negatively affected by Griezmann's move to Barcelona 

Athul Boby
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
536   //    14 Jul 2019, 17:34 IST

Antoine Griezmann
Antoine Griezmann

Barcelona fans all around the world are in great excitement as the club finally announced the signing of Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid. He had been linked with the club for a long time now and it was not a surprise for anyone when the club announced the signing.

Griezmann will be a great addition to the already great attacking lineup of Barcelona. However, there are players who could be affected badly by this move, and here are three such players:

#3 Malcom

Malcom
Malcom

Malcom is a very talented young player who was brought in by Barcelona from Bordeaux after a stellar season in the French league. But the young Brazilian has been struggling for game time at Barcelona due to the immense quality in the squad. Even with limited game time, Malcom still scored crucial goals, the equaliser against Real Madrid one of them. Malcom is only 22 and still has a lot of time for growth.

With Griezmann's arrival, it is almost sure that he will be pushed further down the pecking order. It would be ideal for him to secure a move away from Barcelona whether it's temporary or permanent. Multiple European clubs have been reportedly interested in the young Brazilian.

#2 Ousmane Dembélé

Ousmane Dembélé
Ousmane Dembélé

Ousmane Dembélé was one of the hottest properties in world football when Barcelona snapped him up from Dortmund for a whopping sum of €125M. But the real question here is whether his price tag has been justified by his performances.

Dembélé has been constantly plagued with injuries during his time in Barcelona restricting him from showing his true quality continuously. He had a comparatively better season this year and seemed to be settling into the starting eleven after great performances. But now, the arrival of fellow countryman Griezmann could make things worse for him and could restrict him to the bench. With a lot of potential yet to be fulfilled it will be interesting to see where Dembélé will be next season.

#1 Philipe Coutinho

Philippe Coutinho
Philippe Coutinho
Perhaps one of the most affected player after Griezmann's arrival at Barcelona will be Philippe Coutinho. After his arrival from Liverpool to Barcelona in search of Champions League glory, Coutinho's career has been going through a rollercoaster. From being a fan favorite at Anfield to being booed by the Camp Nou is not a good experience.

With the arrival of Griezmann, Coutinho's role at the club will be in question. Even though he has shown glimpses of his amazing talent the expensive price tag has made life difficult for him. It would be better for him to look for a new challenge elsewhere than to waste his talent on the bench.

