3 players who could follow Solanke & Clyne out of Liverpool this January

Cyrill Mwala Jr.
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
578   //    07 Jan 2019, 11:54 IST

Bournemouth has signed Liverpool's Solanke during the January Transfer window
Bournemouth has signed Liverpool's Solanke during the January Transfer window

Premier League high-flyers, Liverpool, have started a January clear out with the sale of promising English striker Dominick Solanke for a fee reported to be around £19 million to Premier League side Bournemouth and Nathaniel Clyne joining the Cherries until the end of the season on loan.

The young English forward only managed 21 appearances across two seasons for the Reds scoring only one goal. Solanke was down the pecking order at Anfield behind Roberto Firmino, Daniel Sturridge and Divock Origi.

A move to Bournemouth could help Solanke fulfill his potential of the promising youngster who came through Chelsea youth ranks scoring 65 goals in 83 appearances for the Blues youth side.

Nathaniel Clyne's lengthy injury was a blessing in disguise for young Trent Alexander-Arnold who has now nailed down a starting berth as Liverpool's first choice right-back. The youngster took Clyne's position in the England squad too.

Clyne made only five appearances for Liverpool this season despite being fully fit and a loan move make perfect sense as he looks to rediscover his blistering form which made Liverpool shell out £12.5 million to acquire his services from Southampton in 2015.

Clyne and Solanke were not the only players who found playing their time limited at Anfield. Here's a look at other fringe Liverpool players who could leave in this January transfer window.

#3 Divock Origi

Origi made just three appearances for Liverpool this season
Origi made just three appearances for Liverpool this season

The Belgian has failed to nail down a permanent starting berth at Liverpool since joining the Reds in 2015 from the French side Lille after his impressive performances for Belgium in the World Cup where he became the youngest Belgian to score in a World Cup.

Origi has found his game time hard to come by since returning to Liverpool after his season loan spell with VfL Wolfsburg. He has made only three appearances in all competitions of the Reds this season

The in-form Roberto Firmino is Klopp's preferred central striker with Daniel Sturridge acting as the back-up for the Brazilian meaning the Belgian comes third in the pecking order for the Reds.

At this stage of the season where Jurgen Klopp and his Liverpool side will be looking to fight for trophies on all fronts, the German is likely to continue playing with his fearsome front three of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mo Salah. Therefore, Origi will continue being stuck in the bench. A move away from Anfield could revive his dwindling career.



