3 players who could join Manchester United in the upcoming winter transfer window

Jyotirmoy Halder FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 290 // 05 Nov 2018, 12:07 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Jose Mourinho is ready to sign some new faces

Manchester United are doing quite well in the Premier League at the moment as they defeated AFC Bournemouth in a 1-2 comeback victory last time out. In the first half, Manchester United's defence played badly again as they conceded an early goal.

After the match, Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho said,

"We should have been 5 or 6-2 down"

From these type of comments, we know that United's manager is not happy at the performance of his defenders. New summer signing, Fred, also failed to impress the manager as he was substituted for Ander Herrera.

Red Devils' forward, Romelu Lukaku, was not featured in the squad for the game against Bournemouth, as he has failed to re-ignite his World Cup form.

Manchester United's players' recent performances could force Mourinho to bring some new faces to Old Trafford, in a bid to boost the squad. Here are 3 players who could join Manchester United in January.

#3 Aaron Ramsey

Aaron Ramsey could join Manchester United

According to sources, Manchester United are one of the favourites to sign the Welshman. After a bad summer transfer window, Manchester United could go for Ramsey in the winter.

The Red Devils are not in a good position in the Premier League. The defence and midfield are not well settled and Jose Mourinho would want a player like Aaron Ramsey. It would also help Manchester United enhance the strength of their bench.

There are rumours in Manchester that Paul Pogba could leave. Jose Mourinho wouldn't want to take any risk, and could sign the Welshman as quickly as possible. He could potentially replace Paul Pogba at Old Trafford.

#2 Alessio Romagnoli

Manchester United could go for Romagnoli

Jose Mourinho could bid to bring in the Italian centre-back form AC Milan as defenders like Smalling, Baily, Lindelof, Jones, and Rojo have failed to impress the Portuguese manager.

Alessio Romagnoli is tall and has a pace which suits the Premier League. He is physically strong, which has made him one the most powerful defenders in Serie A.

He has played a total number of 124 for games for AC Milan, while scoring 8 times so far. Jose Mourinho would definitely eye this Italian star in the winter transfer market.

1 / 2 NEXT