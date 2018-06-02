3 players who could leave Chelsea

The future of a number of Chelsea players remains uncertain. Here are the three players who will most likely leave Stamford Bridge.

Conte's future at Stamford Bridge remains uncertain

Will Antonino Conte still be walking out of the tunnel at Stamford Bridge next season? It is anybody's guess. According to some reports, Luis Enrique is set to be appointed as the new manager in the coming days.

Previously, the Spaniard had been linked to the Arsenal post but the Gunners have appointed Unai Emery as the club's new head coach.

Maurizio Sarri is another manager who could take over from Conte if the latter leaves his job. However, it seems like things have not progressed well and he is unlikely to become the next manager of Chelsea.

Chelsea has yet to make any official signing. After their lackluster season, the London club will play in Europe's second-tier competition next season.

In Conte's first season, he clinched the Premier League trophy. A year later, their form stumbled and the players struggled to make an impact in many of the competitions.

Certain players have been linked to a move away from England as they are wanted by overseas rivals.

If the price is right, the Chelsea board may let some of them go, and sign cheaper replacements in the summer. Here is a look at three players who could leave the club.

#3 Thibaut Courtois

Courtois has been linked to Real Madrid

The goalkeeper has been heavily linked to a move away from Stamford Bridge. For years, Real Madrid has wanted to sign the Belgian international and this time, the Spanish club could realize the dream.

Amid the speculation involved, Chelsea is said to be looking out for Alisson Becker and Jan Oblak as replacements. This has fueled the possibility that Courtois could be leaving this summer.

His move is likely to be dependent on his performance at the World Cup. In Petr Cech's final days at the London club, the young Belgian had established himself as the first choice keeper ahead of the Czech international.

Besides, he is firmly regarded as one of the best in his role in the Premier League. The 26 year old is excellent at shot stopping and has superb ball distribution skill.

The lack of Champions League action next season could be one of the many reasons that clubs will be able to lure him away from Chelsea.

He has also refused to sign a new contract with his current one expiring at the end of next season. The Blues are unlikely to be willing to allow their keeper to run down his contract and ultimately leave for free.

If they have to bid goodbye to Courtois, the club will surely seek an opportunity to get the best price while they still can.