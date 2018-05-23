3 players who could leave Chelsea this summer

These players are unlikely to be at the Bridge next season.

Will he be at the Bridge next season?

It's that time of the year again! The Premier League transfer window for the 2018-19 season opened right after the end of the 2017-18 season, well ahead of the usual 10th June date, with players like Ricardo Pereira (to Leicester City) already having sealed moves.

Irrespective of where they have finished, all twenty clubs are likely to spend a lot of money in securing the services of new players, with the likes of City, Liverpool, United and Chelsea expected to keep making big-money signings.

Chelsea has had a mixed couple of seasons under Antonio Conte. A tremendous first season in charge saw the Blues coast to the title and narrowly miss out on a league and FA Cup double at the hands of Arsenal.

The second season has more resembled the 2015-16 season than the previous one, with the Blues finishing fifth, out of the Champions League for the second time in three years. With the FA Cup being the only consolation prize, Conte is set to depart soon.

With a major overhaul of the squad anticipated and some big names rumored to be coming in, here are three players whom you could see leave Chelsea this window.

#1 Alvaro Morata

The former Real Madrid and Juventus striker had a torrid first season at Chelsea, failing to live up to expectations. Alvaro Morata scored just 11 times in 31 appearances, with only three goals in 2018; a horror run that saw him left out of Lopetuegi's World Cup squad.

The forward has often been criticised for his failure to hold the ball or link-up play, with his poor finishing partly responsible for the club's disastrous season.

The forward enjoyed an excellent start to life in England before a debilitating back injury coupled with a shocking loss of form saw Olivier Giroud being preferred to start over the young Spaniard.

Morata to Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport:

'I don't see myself in London for very long. It is too big, too much stress.'

Chelsea's €58 million record signing could be offered a lifeline, however, with Juventus rumored to be interested.

Morata has fond memories of his time in Turin, saying he "arrived a boy, and left a man." The Old Lady of Italy could be readying a loan offer for the striker, with an option to buy at €50 million.

Also rumored to be interested are Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund, which would be prepared to buy the Spaniard outright.

Dortmund was believed to be interested in signing Michy Batshuayi, but that deal was rejected outright, and hence they turned their sights toward the Spaniard.

The Blues have been linked with both Cavani and Lewandowski, and selling Morata may help raise funds for high-profile transfers.