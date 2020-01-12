3 players who could leave Liverpool in January | Premier League 2019-20

Klopp has turned Liverpool into a European powerhouse

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool team is one of the most exciting teams to watch in Europe right now, courtesy of the German's gegenpressing style of attacking play with compact defending. Klopp has done a remarkable job of taking the club from mid-table to genuine title contenders, both domestically and in Europe. It's no mean feat taking a club to successive Champions League finals and eventually winning one of them.

This season, they are runaway leaders in the Premier League having a comfortable lead at the top of the table with a game in hand. But not all is rosy at Liverpool as certain players don't get to feature regularly. On that note, here are 3 players who can leave Liverpool this January.

3. Xherdan Shaqiri

It's not been an easy ride for Shaqiri at Liverpool

The Swiss international joined Liverpool from Stoke City for a small fee of over €14 million. The winger who can also play as an attacking midfielder never found his place in the starting XI owing to the presence of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

He has featured in only 1669 minutes of football in 18 months out of which it's been just 256 minutes this season. Liverpool has had a more hectic calendar this season owing to Club World Cup fixtures but even then the 28-year-old has not got his minutes on the field.

His injury issues and the arrival of Takumi Minamino has only put his place in the squad in further danger and it won't be of any surprise should the former Bayern Munich winger choose to leave the club this month.

