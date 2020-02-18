3 Players who could leave Norwich City in this upcoming summer transfer window | Premier League 2019-20

The return to Premier League might be a short one for Norwich City

We are halfway through the 2019-20 edition of Premier League, and it seems like England's top division has already found their new champions in Liverpool FC.

Although it is almost certain that if anything miraculous doesn't happen in the near future, Liverpool are going to get their long-awaited title, the race to finish above the relegation zone is well and truly on.

Having garnered 18 points from 26 Premier League matches, Norwich City are at the rock-bottom of the points table. In fact, The Canaries are looking favourites to end the season at the 20th position which means they would return to EFL Championship (England's second-tier football competition).

Even though it is no way certain, there are three players in the Norwich City roster who could leave the men in Green and Yellow to join some of the best clubs in Europe in the approaching summer transfer Window. Here are the candidates.

#3 Max Aarons

Norwich City's Max Aarons loves to drive forward

Over the last few years, the process of scouting English young talents has been improved so immensely that numerous talented players have come through the youth ranks. One discovered young English sensation in Max Aarons.

Since joining Norwich from Luton Town at the age of 14, he has been impressive in the right-back position for The Canaries. Last season, he was one of the best players for Norwich, registering six assists and two goals from 41 appearances in the Championship.

This season, although Norwich haven't performed well in the league so far, Aarons has largely impressed with his galloping forward-runs and ability to delivering accurate crosses inside the opponent's box.

Aarons has delivered 44 crosses (second-most for Norwich this season in the Premier League). However, the 20-year-old hasn't scored or provided an assist yet.

Aarons could decide to leave the club in the upcoming summer as there is a high possibility that the team for which Aaron currently plays might not survive in the top-tier next term. Therefore, Aarons could be a bargain buy for those teams who need an offensive right full-back.

#2 Emiliano Buendía

Norwich City v Crystal Palace - Premier League

If you are an avid Premier League follower, you may be aware of the name of Emiliano Buendía Stati. The 23-year-old is a sensational creative playmaker who has already recorded 7 assists to his name this season in the Premier League for the Canaries.

Buendia joined the English club from Getafe in 2018. And since then, the Argentine has proved to be an integral part of a successful Norwich side. However, as a result of having some fitness issues, Buendia has not got deserving playtime of late.

This season, playing in a playmaker role, he has averaged 2.8 key passes and has completed 42.6 passes per game with an average of 81.5% passing accuracy in Premier League.

As mentioned earlier, the Argentine is only 23, and it would not be too early to say that a bright future lies ahead of Buendia. In the upcoming summer transfer window, several teams would come to seek his services. Choosing whether to leave Norwich for a bigger club or remain at the club could be a crucial turning point in the midfielder's career.

#1 Todd Cantwell

Norwich City has a gem in Todd Cantwell

The man who most likely will leave the club if they are relegated, someone who has already made it to the headlines, is none other than Todd Cantwell. The 21-year-old deserves some credit for what he has done thus far in his breakthrough Premier League campaign.

A playmaker by trade, Todd Cantwell, is the second top-scorer for The Canaries in this ongoing season with 6 goals and 2 assists across all competitions. Moreover, he can play on both wings.

Cantwell has started almost every match for Daniel Farke's side this season and has impressed almost every time with his mesmerizing attacking traits and passing abilities. The aspiring superstar of English football has recorded 1.4 shots per game with a passing accuracy of 81.5%.

If stories surrounding the 21-year-old prodigy are to be believed, Liverpool FC have shown immense interest in Cantwell and want to sign him in the summer for a reported transfer fee close to £30 million.

Even though Norwich City remain in the Premier League next season, Todd Cantwell may be looking to leave as he is often touted as the future of English football.