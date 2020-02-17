Liverpool Transfer News: The Reds lead the race for £30 million Todd Cantwell

Todd Cantwell

If fresh reports coming out of England are to be believed, Liverpool are leading the race for the signature of Todd Cantwell over the summer from Norwich City.

Reputed journalist David Ornstein claims that The Reds are willing to bring in the youngster to Anfield and are ready to splash a fee close to £30 million.

Todd Cantwell has been touted as one for the future, and with his impressive performances, he has got Liverpool interested. The 21-year-old has 6 goals and 2 assists to his name in the Premier League this season despite his team struggling to force a way out of the relegation zone.

Todd Cantwell is a cheaper alternative to Jadon Sancho

Jurgen Klopp's side are said to be interested in Jadon Sancho as well. But as things stand, Manchester United and Chelsea are leading the race for the Borussia Dortmund starlet. Therefore, the Reds have been eyeing players in case they miss out on Sancho.

This is where Todd Cantwell fits the bill perfectly. The 21-year-old would come in for a lower price, can play on either of the wings, and is one of the most promising talents in the world right now.

