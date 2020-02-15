Chelsea Transfer News: The Blues begin their pursuit of Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho

If fresh reports in France Football are to be believed, Chelsea have begun conversations with Jadon Sancho's representatives over a possible summer move to Stamford Bridge.

Sancho is Chelsea's top target for the summer transfer window

According to the report, the Blues have contacted the Englishman's entourage over a possible switch to the Premier League in the upcoming transfer window, shortly after sealing the signing of Hakim Ziyech from Ajax.

The Londoners let Eden Hazard leave for Real Madrid last summer and are still looking for potential replacements to help them reclaim good form. Frank Lampard was unable to bring in an ideal successor because of the transfer ban imposed on the club but now that it has been uplifted, he has ramped up his pursuit of the Borussia Dortmund sensation.

However, Chelsea are not the only club interested in luring in the 19-year-old as Manchester United and Liverpool are also keen on the youngster. Dortmund are believed to be holding out for a figure close to £120 million and the Blues may have to break their transfer record to sign their number one target.

