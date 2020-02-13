Liverpool Transfer News: Reds have until the end of April to trigger Timo Werner's release clause

Timo Werner

If fresh reports coming out of Germany are to be believed, Liverpool will have to activate Timo Werner's release clause by the end of April if they are to get him.

Wener's release clause is set at €60 million by RB Leipzig

According to reputed journalist Christian Falk, the Reds will have to trigger the German's release clause by the end of April if they are to bring him to Anfield.

Werner was linked with moving to Bayern Munich last summer but ended up signing a contract extension at RB Leipzig till 2023. The release clause in his current contract is reported to be around €55-60 million.

Update @TimoWerner & @LFC: The release clause of Werner at @DieRotenBullen has to be activated from Liverpool til the end of April to buy him for the transfer fee of 55 til 60 Million Euros. Our Story @BILD_Sport @SPORTBILD — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) February 13, 2020

Werner has scored 20 goals in 21 Bundesliga games for Leipzig in the present campaign. Besides Liverpool, his impressive displays have grabbed the attention of Bayern Munich, Inter Milan, Juventus, Atletico Madrid and Chelsea. Although it is believed that the player's heart is set on joining Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool.

The Reds retain a pleasant relation with the German club, having signed Naby Keita from Leipzig in 2017. But it remains to be seen if Liverpool splash the cash to bring Werner to Anfield.

