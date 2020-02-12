Liverpool Transfer News: Jurgen Klopp interested in €60 million rated German superstar

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool FC - Premier League

According to Christian Falk of SportBild, Liverpool have expressed an interest in signing RB Leipzig's Timo Werner, with Jurgen Klopp a huge fan of his compatriot. The German international reportedly has a €60 million release clause in his contract and is being coveted by some of the biggest clubs across Europe, with Bundesliga outfit Bayern Munich also keeping tabs on him.

Werner has been one of the standout players in the Bundesliga this season and has spearheaded Julian Naglesmann's side to an unlikely title charge, as Die Roten Bullen find themselves just a point adrift of Bayern Munich in the league standings.

With a stunning tally of 25 goals and 10 assists across all competitions for Leipzig, Werner is enjoying his most productive season in the top flight and is all set to lead the line for Germany in the European Championships later in the year.

While the trio of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane is widely regarded as the most fearsome front three in world football, Werner is on the top of Jurgen Klopp's summer shopping list, as he is viewed as the ideal candidate to provide cover and competition for his attackers.

Aside from Werner, the runaway Premier League leaders have also been linked with big-money moves for Kylian Mbappe and Jadon Sancho, as they look to bolster their ranks at the end of the season.

