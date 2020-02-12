3 possible Premier League destinations for Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho has been in hot form this season.

Jadon Sancho has been the talk of the town over the last few transfer windows. The English winger who is currently playing for Borrusia Dortmund in the Bundesliga, is known to be the player of interest and with a number of different suitors.

Sancho has expressed immense goal scoring and creative talent in the three years he has spent in the Dortmund first team. In 65 league appearances, the England international has scored 25 times. These are impressive numbers for a player who is only 19 years old.

Sancho is considered to be the next best thing in European football and it's no coincidence that he is a first-team regular with BVB. Manager Lucien Favre is a big fan of him and so are the infamous yellow wall at the Westfalenstadion.

This season alone, the Englishman has scored a whopping 14 goals and provided 15 assists. To get into double figures for both tallies is a rarity even for the most talented midfielders; so to do so at a young age is impressive.

Dortmund will obviously do all they can to keep him. However, they will know good things don't last forever. Indeed, the German club have quite a habit of bidding farewell to young players only for them to become stars elsewhere.

So, without further ado, here are the three likely destinations for Jadon Sancho should he decide to return to the Premier League...

#3 Manchester United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has got the best out of some young Red Devils this season.

Several news outlets, some more reliable than others, are beginning to link Jadon Sancho with a move to Manchester United. The Red Devils sit in eighth of the Premier League table and have struggled to pick up form this season.

Although, it cannot be disputed that Ole Gunnar Solskjær has done a terrific job with his young players. Indeed, it is the likes of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Marcus Rashford, and Brandon Williams that have been in impressive form this season.

Sancho would be in safe hands under Solskjær as he knows all there is to know about being a world class attacker. Although, the Englishman will have to consider his past loyalties with Manchester City. If he decides that a move to Old Trafford would benefit him, then he would receive the reward of a good man-manager but faced with the task of climbing the league table.

