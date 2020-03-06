3 players who could leave Real Madrid this summer

Real Madrid are rebuilding for the future

Over the past year or so, Real Madrid have been rebuilding what was once the best squad in the world by swapping the old for the new. And this rebuilding job will only continue in the summer as Real Madrid look to become the kings of Europe once again.

This will likely see several players head towards the exit door to find the game time they desperately crave. The likes of Luka Jović and Gareth Bale are among the players already linked with a move away from the Spanish capital, leaving clubs on high alert. With that being said, here are 3 players that could leave Real Madrid in the summer.

#3 Luka Jović

A return to form may be the only way for Jović to salvage his Madrid dream.

Since sealing a move from for a fee of £60 million last summer, Luka Jović's career has taken a sudden downward spiral. This has left the Serbian's Madrid future in doubt after just one year in Spain.

And things simply haven't worked out for the young forward due to a lack of playtime and the unexpected form of Karim Benzema. Jović was meant to be Benzema's replacement this season, but the Frenchman has impressively exceeded expectations, scoring 18 goals so far this season.

It's not been the dream move Luka Jović was hoping it would be. pic.twitter.com/NMhzX04xpD — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) January 2, 2020

In contrast, Jović has managed just the 2 goals in his 24 appearances this season, leaving his place in the Madrid squad uncertain. The former Frankfurt forward has already been linked with a move to the Premier League with Arsenal and Spurs reportedly interested. A move to England could well turn out to be a great career move for Jović who will be desperate to get his career back on track as quick as possible.

#2 Gareth Bale

Bale's next club may well be his last as he goes into his thirties and closer to retirement.

Gareth Bale's Real Madrid career has been full of wonder goals, trophies and many untimely injuries, resulting in a distasteful end to his time in Spain. The Welshman has stayed at Real Madrid long enough to see himself become a villain despite once being the hero alongside Cristiano Ronaldo. And now, at the age of 30, Bale will likely leave Real Madrid in the summer in search of more game time. The winger's next move will probably be his last and with that being said, a move to the MLS cannot be ruled out.

Advertisement

Report: Inter Miami, LA Galaxy seeking shock move for Real Madrid's Gareth Bale: https://t.co/uGKJPNoblQ pic.twitter.com/YJJd1pfCZO — Major League Soccer (@MLS) January 9, 2020

However, the same can be said about a move back to England. Both Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with the Welshman in recent years and may feel as though now is the perfect time for his recruitment.

#1 James Rodríguez

A move away from Madrid may signal a change in fortunes for Rodriguez

Since arriving in Madrid off the back of a breakthrough 2014 World Cup, James Rodríguez's career has been full of ups and downs and much like Gareth Bale, many unfortunate injuries. With just 13 appearances to his name this season, the Colombian may look to leave Madrid in the summer in search of more football. The former Porto midfielder has been linked with moves to both Everton and Arsenal over the past few months as he looks to realise his outstanding potential.

Either way, clubs will potentially be getting the deal of the summer in Rodríguez with the Colombian available for a cut-price deal since he is not needed at a Madrid side looking to rebuild.

James Rodríguez is worried about his lack of game time with Real Madrid ahead of this summer's Copa América and has taken on extra training on his own in addition to regular sessions with his teammates in order to remain in top condition for the tournament. [ESPN] pic.twitter.com/467YiFx6LK — RMOnly (@ReaIMadridOnly) March 5, 2020

To conclude, Real Madrid will look to offload many post-prime stars and failed transfers in the summer as they hope to complete the rebuild, clearing out the deadwood in the process with Bale, Rodríguez and Jović all likely to leave.

Also see | 3 forwards Real Madrid should consider to bolster their attacking options