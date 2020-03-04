3 forwards Real Madrid should consider to bolster their attacking options

Real Madrid need to reshuffle their attack with new recruitments

Real Madrid desperately need a new talisman who can put the ball at the back of the net more consistently. Since Cristiano Ronaldo's departure from the club, the Spanish giants have failed to live up to expectations, with the reinforcements brought to the Santiago Bernabeu having largely disappointed with their performances.

The arrival of Luka Jovic hasn't been a fruitful endeavour and Los Blancos have continued to explore other options with the likes of Harry Kane and Mauro Icardi all linked with a move to the club.

Although Karim Benzema has been in decent form this season, a club of the stature of Real Madrid needs an exceptional display in every outing to back the pedigree of the club.

Having said that, we take a look at three players that Zinedine Zidane can attempt to bring to the club to boost their attacking options in the coming seasons.

#1 Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski is one of the deadliest strikers in modern football at the moment and has been thriving with inhuman consistency over the years. Although age is not on his side, he is still potent enough to convert the half chances that the Real Madrid faithful would love to see finished.

At 31, the Bayern Munich superstar might not fit into the long-term project Los Blancos are planning for but as far as accumulating goals is concerned, he still has a few more years left in his kitty. The Polish forward has been racking up goals for both club and country and very few would question his arrival at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Zidane and his entourage would do well to pounce on the opportunity to sign Lewandowski and land a striker who will comprehensively revive their attack.

#2. Erling Haaland

The Norwegian might well be in line to lead the Real attack in near future

This may sound a bit ridiculous considering the fact that the teenager just made a move to Borussia Dortmund recently but it is not entirely impossible for Real Madrid to lure the teenage sensation to the Spanish capital in the years to come.

Erling Haaland's move to the Bundesliga giants from Red Bull Salzburg raised quite a few eyebrows but he has put all doubts to bed and is now spearheading the attack at Signal Iduna Park.

The 19-year-old could be an ideal player for Los Blancos as he boasts of an ability to ease past defenders and change the scoreline at any point in the game. He will certainly cost a fortune but the investment is bound to be worth it as the Madrid giants will enjoy a young dynamic forward for years to come.

Real Madrid should splash the cash for the Norwegian sensation should the opportunity arise and Zidane could play an important role in convincing him to cut short his Dortmund stay.

#3 Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe is an apt long-term replacement for Karim Benzema and could even prove to be the man to fill Ronaldo's shoes at Real Madrid.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward has already made Ligue 1 his own and it is only a matter of time before he looks for a switch to make a mark in a different European league.

The Frenchman has already been linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu in recent times but it remains to be seen if the deal will materialise. The forward would be the perfect Galactico signing after Eden Hazard and will likely take the league by storm courtesy of his pace and agility that perfectly suits La Liga.

Mbappe is awaiting European glory with PSG and he might be tempted to a switch if success is hard to come by in a season or two. A world record transfer is on the cards should Real Madrid trigger a deal in the coming transfer windows.

