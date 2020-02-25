With the arrival of Erling Haaland, Dortmund are back in the title race

Erling Haaland

Borussia Dortmund's latest recruit Erling Braut Haaland has flabbergasted everybody with his prolific form and astounding goal scoring capability. Haaland burst onto the scene when he joined Austria's Red Bull Salzburg in January 2019. During his stay at Wals-Siezenheim, he embarked on a goal-scoring spree which included four hat-tricks between July and November 2019.

The Norwegian burst into the international stage when he won the FIFA U20 World Cup's Golden Boot after netting nine of his country's goals in their 12-0 win over Honduras.

Erling Braut Håland (18) versus Honduras at the #U20WC:



⚽ Scored in 7th min

⚽ Scored in 20th min

⚽ Scored in 36th min

⚽ Scored in 43rd min

⚽ Scored in 50th min

⚽ Scored in 67th min

⚽ Scored in 77th min

⚽ Scored in 88th min

⚽ Scored in 90th min



HAT-TRICK OF HAT-TRICKS. pic.twitter.com/Ws8NQIzoDa — Scouted Football (@ScoutedFtbl) May 30, 2019

After his sensational start to the season, the 19-year-old had reportedly attracted interest from some of the biggest clubs in the world, including the likes of Juventus and Manchester United after his goals for Red Bull Salzburg in Austria's top division and the Champions League.

He came into prominence particularly after he scored eight goals for Salzburg in the group stages of the current edition of the UEFA Champions League, thereby becoming the first teenager to score in five consecutive matches.

"He's 19 years old, [an] exceptional player. Just a really big, big talent with a wonderful future, 100 per cent." - Liverpool head coach, Jurgen Klopp

Haaland completed his transfer to Borussia Dortmund in the January 2020 winter transfer window for a reported fee of €20 million, signing a four-and-a-half-year contract.

Welcome to Dortmund ⚽️🔥 pic.twitter.com/8k1J6HhEdj — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) December 29, 2019

The Leeds-born striker has been unstoppable since his arrival at BVB. He made his debut against Augsburg on 18 January 2020, coming on as a substitute in the 56th minute, and scoring a hat-trick within 23 minutes in a 5-3 win.

He scored twice in his second game, becoming the first Bundesliga player to score five goals in his opening two games. The Norwegian teenager currently has 12 goals in 8 games for the Black and Yellow. His brace against Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 helped Dortmund register a crucial 2-1 win at Signal Iduna Park.

"He's an ambitious, athletic and physical centre forward with a proven nose for goal. He should hopefully have a massive career ahead of him," said Dortmund sporting director, Michael Zorc

Before Haaland's debut, Dortmund were placed 4th on the points table, 7 points behind the first-placed RB Leipzig. Now, they are fighting for the top spot with just 4 points behind table toppers Bayern Munich. His presence in the lineup has bolstered the attack of Lucien Favre's side which is evident from their goal-scoring run, the team has scored 24 goals in just 6 games and have recorded five wins in the German top flight.

With Mario Gotze not at his best, and captain Marco Rues being sidelined for four weeks because of an injury suffered against Werder Bremen, the onus falls on the young, yet sturdy shoulders of Haaland to continue his purple patch and deliver for his team.

"He is a very young player. He's very powerful, tall, and he uses his head fantastically. He is the future of Borussia Dortmund." - Roman Weidenfeller

Former Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Weidenfeller believes Haaland is the player Dortmund can rely on in the title race. The promising 6'4' tall striker would be the key factor for his team's road to glory in the Bundesliga, as well as in the UEFA Champions League.