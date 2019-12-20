Manchester United Transfer News: Erling Haaland and his father on their way to Manchester today

Shashi Choudhary FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Rumors 20 Dec 2019, 16:17 IST

RB Salzburg v Liverpool FC: Group E - UEFA Champions League

Manchester United received a major boost in their pursuit of RB Salzburg striker Erling Braut Haaland after it was confirmed by the Norweigian media that the 19-year-old striker is headed to Manchester today.

According to the reports, Haaland will be accompanied by his father and other members of his entourage, who will then discuss the contract length and salary structure for the in-demand striker.

British outlet The Athletic were also quick to confirm the report of Haaland and his team arriving in Manchester to discuss a potential January transfer switch to Old Trafford. Haaland has been sensational this season, scoring 28 times in 22 matches in all competitions for RB Salzburg.

Erling Haaland and his dad on their way to Manchester for talks with #MUFC https://t.co/N9HjvrUBVP — Oliver Kay (@OliverKay) December 20, 2019

The teenager caught everyone's attention after his prolific form in the Champions League this season. Haaland scored eight times and provided one assist in six group-stage games against the likes of Liverpool and Napoli.

Four-way battle for Erling Haaland

SSC Napoli v RB Salzburg: Group E - UEFA Champions League

If reports from Bild are to be believed, there are four teams (Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, Manchester United, Juventus) in the race to sign Haaland, with the striker most likely to join a new club in January itself. There is a January release clause of €20million which all clubs are willing to trigger if the in-form striker accepts a suitable contract offer.

The German daily claimed that Haaland's team are looking for an £8-million-per-year salary package to join a new club in January. Manchester United are never shy of paying the big bucks to players, so a salary of £130k-per-week should not be a matter of concern for Ed Woodward if he wants to sign a quality player.

Manchester United have suffered against the less-fancied teams this season as they do not have a proper target man up front who can hold the ball and change the game's dynamic for Ole Gunner Solskjaer's team. Speaking of Solskjaer, he has always praised Haaland's abilities as a striker and would be delighted to work again with the teenage sensation, following teir stint together at Molde.

Keeping all these factors in mind, if indeed Haaland start a formal talk with Manchester United today, it would go down a long way in sealing his switch to Old Trafford when the January transfer window opens.

We will keep you updated if there are any further developments to this story.

