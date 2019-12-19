RB Leipzig facing hurdle in negotiations for Manchester United target Erling Haaland and more: EPL Transfer news roundup, December 19, 2019

RB Salzburg v Liverpool FC: Group E - UEFA Champions League

Hello and welcome to the EPL transfer news roundup for the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Premier League!

Low talks up Sane to Bundesliga

Germany manager Joachim Low has talked up the possibility of Leroy Sane joining the Bundesliga in the future. The German has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich from Manchester City and Low thinks that he would be a great attraction to the league.

He also stated that Sane would help maintain the glamour of the league should he join it.

"He's got many special skills and a completely unique style of play. He would be an attraction for the Bundesliga,” he said.

"The Bundesliga needs to watch out - the international ranking doesn't look too good because in recent years the league fell behind a bit. Sane could maintain the attractiveness of the Bundesliga."

Hodgson unsure over Zaha

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has stated that he is not sure whether he will be able to keep Wilfried Zaha at the club during the transfer window. There are reports of interest from Chelsea for the Ivorian star and Hodgson has suggested that the club will have to adjust according to what happens during the window.

“I'm counting on Wilf, I'm delighted to be working with Wilf but when the transfer window is coming around I can never say exactly what will happen,” he was quoted as saying.

“I will have to adjust, as will the club, to anything that comes our way.”

Haaland having trouble with RB Leipzig

RB Leipzig are finding it hard to reach an agreement with Erling Braut Haaland regarding his wages, according to Bild (via AS). Haaland is in the limelight ahead of the transfer window as he has been linked to the likes of Manchester United, Borussia Dortmund, Juventus and RB Leipzig.

Advertisement

Also read: Kai Havertz makes transfer decision with 4 Premier League clubs interested

Leipzig had been reported to be the frontrunners but are facing a hurdle with his wages. While Haaland wants €8 million-a-year, Leipzig don’t want to go over €5 million.

As a result, Dortmund are reportedly the favourites to land him now.