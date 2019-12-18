Kai Havertz makes transfer decision with 4 Premier League clubs interested and more: EPL Transfer news, December 18, 2019

Hello and welcome to the EPL transfer news roundup for the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Premier League…

Real Betis expect Spurs to sign Lo Celso permanently

Real Betis president Angel Haro is expecting Tottenham Hotspur to sign midfielder Giovanni Lo Celso permanently in January. The Argentine was signed on loan last summer with an option to purchase him outright.

However, the former Paris Saint-Germain youngster hasn’t been able to seal his place in the team under Jose Mourinho, fueling speculation that he might not be signed permanently after all.

Meanwhile, Betis president thinks that the Lilywhites could sign him in January but if they don’t opt to sign him outright, they will be happy to have him back.

"[Tottenham] will exercise it because if they don't they will be [charged more] in June,” he said.

"They may also have to exercise the mandatory [clause].

"We understand that they will exercise it, but if not [we will be] delighted with the player [returning]."

Havertz staying put

According to a report from Sky Sports, Bayer Leverkusen star Kai Havertz is going to stay put at his club, at least until the end of the season. The German international is being eyed for a move by various Premier League clubs including the likes of Tottenham, Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea.

However, he is enjoying his time in Germany and wants to play out at least this season for Leverkusen.

McManaman wants Minamino at Liverpool

Former Liverpool star Steve McManaman has welcomed the rumours linking Red Bull Salzburg star Takumi Minamino. The former Reds midfielder thinks that signing the youngster would be a no-brainer since he has a reported release clause of only £7.25 million – which is an absolute steal in today’s market.

“I thought he was excellent against Liverpool. I thought he was excellent in the first game, I think he was the one player who dragged Salzburg back into the game and I thought he was really good on Tuesday too,” he said.

“If they’re talking about his buyout clause being £7.25 million, we talk about the prices being paid in the Premier League, then it’s an absolute no brainer really to pay that type of money for that type of talent.”