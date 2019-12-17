Los Blancos eyeing €200m midfield revamp, warned against swapping Bale for Pogba and more: Real Madrid Transfer News, December 17, 2019

Valencia CF v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

Hello and welcome to the Real Madrid transfer news roundup for the day! Here are the top stories for the day surrounding Los Blancos.

Calderon warns against selling Bale

Former Real Madrid president Ramon Calderon stated that the club shouldn’t opt for a swap deal that would see Gareth Bale leave the Santiago Bernabeu for a move to Old Trafford with Paul Pogba going the other way.

There have been reports of Bale or James Rodriguez being used in a potential swap deal to bring Pogba to the Bernabeu but Calderon thinks that it would be a mistake to let go of Bale as the Welshman can be an important player for the Galacticos when fully fit.

“We’ve always had bad experiences with this transfer window,” Calderon said.

“There are no real players available for good teams like Real Madrid and Barcelona.

“They are talking here about a swap – Bale or James [Rodriguez] for Pogba. But I think they are only rumours.

“It is true Zidane is looking for having Pogba; for a long time he has said that publicly.

“But I think it would be a mistake, especially to let Bale go. If he is fit and motivated, I think he is irreplaceable for us.”

Real Madrid eye move for Camavinga

Real Madrid are eying a move for Ligue 1 starlet Eduardo Camavinga, according to L’Equipe. They report that the Merengues are seriously interested in the youngster and are positioning themselves to land him.

Advertisement

However, according to the report, he is going to cost a lot of money as Rennes won’t let him go for cheap as they have put up a price tag of a €100 million.

Real Madrid have Torres on their radar

According to a report from AS, Real Madrid are interested in bringing Valencia star Ferran Torres to the club. The Galacticos have tried to sign the 19-year-old numerous times in the past.

Also read: Neymar fuels exit rumours with recent claim

The first attempt came when he was only a U12 player while they tried once again for their U16 team. His release clause right now is at €100 million.