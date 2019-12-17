Neymar fuels exit rumours amid interest from Premier League clubs and more: EPL Transfer news roundup, 17th December 2019

Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Hello and welcome to the EPL transfer news roundup for the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Premier League!

Cascarino wants Deulofeu at Liverpool

Former Chelsea star Tony Cascarino has stated that Gerard Deulofeu would be a good addition to the Liverpool team. He mentioned the fact that the Spaniard was a headache for the Reds’ defence when Watford took on the Anfield outfit in the previous game.

As a result, Cascarino thinks that the former Barcelona star could be a good squad player for the Merseyside outfit. He said,

“Deulofeu caused Liverpool a lot of problems because he runs in behind and he always wants to take players on, he’s very good at it."

“I could see him in the Liverpool team. He’s that type of player that would fit perfectly into their system,”

“He probably wouldn’t make the starting lineup but like Shaqiri, he could come in and do a fabulous job because he really hurts you."

Zaha admits to being affected by transfer interest in the summer

Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha has claimed that he was affected by transfer interest from Arsenal and Everton during the summer transfer window. The Ivorian handed in a transfer request during the summer in order to force through a move.

However, Palace were firm in their stance and didn’t sell but his form was affected as he started the season poorly but is finally getting back to top form.

Meanwhile, Zaha admitted that the interest in the summer did affect him but he is now back to enjoying his football again. He said,

Advertisement

“As you get older you grow a thicker skin. You realise that you can only control the things you can control,”

“That’s why I’m back to enjoying my football again. What happened in the summer did affect me. When the season started it was still in my head."

“But after a while I told myself that I have got to get over it. Going around sulking is not going to help. I told myself I can’t be like that."

Neymar responds to exit rumours

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar has responded to rumours of him wanting to leave PSG, claiming that he is 100% committed to the club while also adding a player should leave if he is not happy where he is, leaving open the possibility of leaving the French giants. He said,

"Why will I want to leave PSG? Today I am Parisian and I give myself 100%. I will give everything in the field to win the PSG. I never wanted to hurt anyone, but in my head it is that if not you're happy, you have to go"

Also read: Neymar and Kylian Mbappe on the radar of 3 Premier League clubs