Neymar and Kylian Mbappe on the radar of 3 Premier League clubs and more: EPL Transfer news roundup, December 12, 2019

Melchiot doesn’t think Chelsea will spend big

Former Chelsea defender Mario Melchiot believes that Chelsea won’t be spending big-money on superstars in the January transfer window. The Blues have had their transfer ban lifted and can now sign players in the January window.

As a result, there are rumours of the Blues making some huge signings but Melchiot thinks that they will only sign players that would be of the right age.

"I don’t think they’re going to do that; I think they’re going to steady the ship and try to add real quality to the team at the perfect age,” he said.

"Chelsea had to work their way to where they are right now and this is the start of a superstar team, so you don’t want to start getting players in who are going to dismantle what they have already built."

Solskjaer thinks players are still attracted to United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has stated that he thinks that there are a lot of players that would be excited by the prospect of playing for the Red Devils, even if some agents might not want their clients to join the Theatre of Dreams.

The Norwegian claimed that United still are one of the best clubs in the world, which is why players are still keen on being a part of the club.

“Agents might not want to but players will do. I don’t speak to too many agents,” he said.

“United are the biggest and best in the world and I’m sure there’s so many players in the world who want to be part of the rebuild.

“Our players and fans enjoy our football and opposition players will like to be part of it as well.”

Premier League trio track Neymar and Mbappe

According to a report from Le Parisien (via Sky Sports), Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea are keeping tabs on both Neymar and Kylian Mbappe amid rumours linking both the players out of the French club in the summer.

The French giants are reportedly looking to sell the Brazilian for around £150 million while the French youngster’s future is also uncertain at PSG.