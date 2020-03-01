5 players you probably didn’t know played for Real Madrid | La Liga 2019-20

The likes of Javier Hernandez have had forgettable spells at Real Madrid

As a club with a rich footballing history, Real Madrid has been a dream destination not just for Spanish players, but for players from all across the globe. While the Los Blancos academy has produced some of the world’s best players over the years, Madrid has also attracted some of the best footballing talent in the world. However, it is since the turn of the millennium that Los Blancos have really become synonymous with star power.

It was in the early 2000s that the term “Galacticos” first became popular, as Ballon d’Or winners like Zidane, Figo, and Ronaldo and other big-name purchases like David Beckham and Michael Owen arrived in Madrid during this time. A few years later, the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Kaka, and Gareth Bale were pulling on the famous white shirt, signed for world-record fees.

To this day, if there are rumours surrounding the transfer of a top footballing talent, you can be sure that the name of Real Madrid will be mentioned at some point as a possible destination.

However, signing for Real Madrid is not in itself a guarantee of success - you still have to perform, or else risk getting lost among the litany of stars either currently on the books or those who have represented the club in the past. As it happens, several current-day footballers have gone down that path.

Although they represent other clubs at the moment to varying degrees of success, their time spent at the Santiago Bernabeu is somehow obscured from public memory among the glitz and glamour that surrounds the club. With that being said, here are 5 players that you (probably) forgot played for Real Madrid.

5. Fabinho

Fabinho made a solitary appearance for Real Madrid in 2013. Credits: Official Twitter/@squawka

As one of the most skilled defensive midfielders in the Premier League, if not the world, Fabinho has garnered much attention for his excellent displays in a Liverpool shirt. However, most football fans only know him from his time at AS Monaco, and not many are aware of his loan stint at Real Madrid during the 2012-13 season.

He joined up with the Real Madrid B team in June of 2012 on loan from Rio Ave and impressed enough to earn a call-up to the senior side towards the end of the season. He was given his debut in a 6-2 win over Malaga by Jose Mourinho and even registered an assist for Angel di Maria during his time on the pitch.

However, that was to be Fabinho’s only appearance for Los Blancos, and he returned to Portugal at the end of the season before making his way to Ligue 1 with Monaco. As part of a young and exciting side there, Fabinho helped Monaco win the Ligue 1 title in 2016-17 before making the move to Liverpool in a deal worth £44m where his ability to transition from defence into attack has made him one of Jurgen Klopp’s most valuable assets.

