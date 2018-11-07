3 Players who could leave their respective clubs in the upcoming winter transfer window

It is the game of football. Here every club has their star player and every player has their own choice to leave their clubs. Many of them are not happy with their teammates while others don't like their manager's tactics.

And there are also some reasons like lack of form, lack of playing time and so on. So, today we are going to discuss those players who could leave their current team to enjoy the football elsewhere as they are not enjoying their current situation.

Time waits for none. And that moment will come soon this winter also when a player requests his manager to let him go to another club. Most of the managers don't believe in the January transfer window as they don't want to buy or to players in the middle of the season. Usually, a player's transfer fee gets higher in the winter transfer market.

Here are those 3 players who could go for another club in this upcoming winter.

#3 Alexis Sanchez

Alexis Sanchez, Manchester United's no.7, was signed by Jose Mourinho to add a quality winger in the squad, who could play in both the left and the right wing. But now almost after a year, it seems like the club has made a heavy mistake as Chilean superstar has disappointed the Red Devils fans with his awful performances.

Alexis Sanchez has scored only 3 goals in his 20 appearances for Manchester United. This season he has played 8 matches in the Premier League while scoring only one late header against Newcastle at Old Trafford.

Alexis is not a regular starter as he is struggling with his goal-scoring form. According to Mirror, Manchester United is struggling to agree on new contracts with Anthony Martial and David de Gea as Sanchez is on £400k a week and gets £75k for each appearance.

Now it is expected that Sanchez will depart from United if things will be going on like this. Some reports suggest that PSG is the favourite in the race of signing Sanchez.

