3 Players who could replace Alvaro Morata at Chelsea

Alvaro Morata

Once upon a time, there were strikers like Didier Drogba, Fernando Torres, and Diego Costa with whom Chelsea won numerous trophies. In recent times, Chelsea have a striker like Alvaro Morata who has failed to impress their fans, though he scored a goal against Burnley at game-week 10.

The Spanish player always failed to be consistent in the 2018/19 season, while Oliver Giroud has shown some extraordinary passes distribution with Chelsea's star Eden Hazard. Therefore, Giroud is in a safe position at Stamford Bridge but Morata's recent goalscoring form forces Chelsea to find a new striker for the club.

Morata has scored 1819 goals in 61 matches for Chelsea. Here are 3 players who are potentially going to replace the former Real Madrid striker at Stamford Bridge.

#3 Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski

Reports have told us that Bayern Munich's Polish striker Robert Lewandowski, 30, is willing to leave his current club as he wants some new challenges in his career. He is currently playing in the German Bundesliga where he can't find that much competition he is searching for.

Clubs like Barcelona, Real Madrid and Chelsea are willing to sign this superstar centre-forward as quick as possible. If he wants something new in his career, he could join Chelsea football club in the next summer.

Lewandowski has scored 162 goals in 208 games for Bayern

#2 Timo Werner

Timo Werner

According to some reports, German superstar Timo Werner is ready to leave RB Leipzig to play for the biggest clubs and become one of the best footballers in the world. His playing style is more like Jamie Vardy of Leicester city. Werner's speed, shooting accuracy, and intelligence already impressed great managers like Maurizio Sarri or Pep Guardiola.

Timo Werner is likely to join a Premier League side in summer 2019, and Chelsea is one of the most accurate clubs for him to become the best.

The 22-year-old has scored 46 goals and provided 22 assists in 86 games so far for Leipzig.

#1 Gonzalo Higuain

Gonzalo Higuain

One of the most clinical strikers in recent times, Gonzalo Higuain, 30, can take the place of Alvaro Morata at Chelsea.

According to a few sources, Sarri wanted the Argentine striker to join Chelsea. After having the best season if his career under Maurizio Sarri at Napoli, Higuain went to Juventus where he shone again.

His running, passing and attacking ability has seen clubs like Inter, Monaco, and Chelsea run after his services. He can replace Morata at Stamford Bridge as well.

The Argentinian has shown his skills at the Spanish League and the Italian Serie A scoring 222 goals between both leagues.