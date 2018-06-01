3 players who could replace Benzema at Real Madrid

3 players who could replace Benzema at Real Madrid

Benzema's Future hangs in the balance with Zidane gone

Zidane's shock exit from Real Madrid will not be without its share of collateral damage, and the ripples of his departure will be felt long after. First and foremost among them will be the fate of one particular French striker.

Throughout the season, Zidane constantly defended Benzema from critics both local and international. Despite Benzema scoring in both the semifinal and final of the Champions League, his overall form is not good enough for an incoming manager to consider his precious goods.

If Benzema is indeed shown the door before the next window, Madrid will need a suitable replacement to partner alongside Cristiano Ronaldo. Here are 3 players who could be possible replacements for Benzema:

#3 Alvaro Morata

A possible return of the prodigal son?

The former Real Madrid striker was shown the door by Zidane, as he wasn't considered vital to the team at the expense of Benzema. But now that the former is out, it might be time for the prodigal son to make a return.

After a brilliant start to his career at Chelsea, followed by a subdued three-fourths of the season, Morata is rumored to be unsettled in England. His agent has been seen all over Italy and there might have been talks with Milan and Juventus.

Recalling Morata to the team might be productive for Madrid as it won't cost a lot of money, considering Chelsea look to cash in on the player in pursuit of other strikers. Morata was also great during his stint at Madrid when he often came on from the bench and scored.