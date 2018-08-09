3 players who could replace Luka Modric if he leaves Real Madrid

Nilalohit Mishra FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 304 // 09 Aug 2018, 13:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Will Luka Modric leave Real Madrid this summer?

After talisman Cristiano Ronaldo’s stunning move to Juventus, one can’t take other speculations relating to Real Madrid casually anymore. This isn’t a good time to be a Los Blancos fan as another of their favourites is reportedly being linked with a move away from Santiago Bernabeu. The player we are talking about is ace midfielder Luka Modric.

According to reports, Modric, the 2018 World Cup Golden Ball winner, is making a higher wage demand and should the Real Madrid hierarchy fail to meet that, he could join Seria A club Inter Milan by the end of the month. Mateo Kovacic, his compatriot and possible successor at the Spanish club, is also making a loan move to Chelsea which leaves a gaping hole to be filled at the heart of Real Madrid’s midfield.

However, there are a few options that Julen Lopetegui could be looking into in case the midfielder decides to leave. Let’s have a look at three such players who could potentially replace the Croatian.

#3 Thiago Alcantara

Real Madrid could look to Thiago (right) to replace Modric

Thiago, who currently plies his trade at German club Bayern Munich, is a creative midfielder with excellent dribbling skills and ball control. Developed at Barcelona's youth academy, the Spanish international has the brain and understanding to be one step ahead of most people. He had a rather ordinary season last term but there is no doubting his talent.

And what works in his favour is that Julen Lopetegui knows him inside out, having already managed him for Spain’s national team. Both enjoy a good relationship as the former Spain boss has gone on to praise the midfielder on multiple occasions.

The 27-year-old too is reportedly seeking a move out of Bundesliga, and with Lopetegui’s guidance, he could prove to be an ideal replacement for Luka Modric.

1 / 3 NEXT