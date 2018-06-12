Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
3 players who could replace N'golo Kante at Chelsea

Midfielders Chelsea could target to replace Kante.

Ritwik Kundu
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10 12 Jun 2018, 16:12 IST
6.08K

N'golo is wanted by Tuchel at PSG.
The transfer window brings with it the usual rumor mill - outlandish claims and crazy reporting as to which of the world's greatest super-stars could be making big-money moves, and this season has been no different.

One of the more surprising suggestions, however, which would particularly worry Chelsea fans, is that midfield maestro and 2-time Premier League winner N'golo Kante could soon depart the west London club.

French champions Paris-Saint Germain have been touted as a likely destination, with newly appointed coach Thomas Tuchel particularly keen to recruit a solid defensive midfielder.

Kante has been a revelation in England, with the 'PFA Player of the Year 2017' being one of the key components of Leicester and Chelsea's successful Premier League campaigns in 2015 and 2016.

Although diminutive in size, Kante is an absolute giant in stature on the pitch, known well for his energy and excellent ball-winning abilities as a box-to-box midfielder, as well as his positional sense, athleticism, intelligence, versatility, and ability to read the game.

Despite Stamford Bridge chiefs unlikely to sanction a move, a season without Champions League football coupled with a massive offer from PSG could, in a shocking turn of events, see everybody's favorite player leave England.

In such a case, and without further ado, let us take a look at 3 players who could fill in the massive void that would be left as a result:

#3 Arturo Vidal

Vidal may be on his way out of Munich this season.
Arturo may be on his way out of Munich this season.

Vidal has been one of the world's most consistent defensive midfielders for quite a while now, having been an integral part of both Juventus and Bayern Munich's title-winning teams. He has had yet another impressive campaign with Munich, scoring 6 goals and assisting twice.

At 31 years of age, Vidal's next transfer could be his final major club in Europe and Chelsea would be the perfect destination for him to showcase his wide array of skills. His tremendous experience will come in handy for Chelsea if they are to replace Kante.

Nicknamed "The Warrior' for his hard-tackling and aggressive, tenacious style of play, the Chilean is a complete midfielder, known for his marking, positional sense, tackling, and anticipation, attributes which allow him to be effective at intercepting passes, winning back possession, and subsequently starting an attack.

Leon Goretzka's move to Bavaria is likely to see the Chilean deemed surplus to requirement, and Chelsea could come calling. Already linked with the London club during January, Vidal has always been keen on a reunion with Conte. Although Sarri is back as favorite to replace Conte, the combative midfielder is widely admired and could prove to be a very smart buy.


Premier League 2017-18 Chelsea Ruben Loftus-Cheek Jean Seri Football Transfer News EPL Transfer News Chelsea Transfer News
