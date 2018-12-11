3 Players who could transform Arsenal into Champions

Emery has made a fast start to his Arsenal career

Arsenal have made a sound start to the post-Arsene Wenger era. The Frenchman’s replacement, Unai Emery has gotten the Gunners dancing to his tunes. With Arsenal producing an exciting high-octane attacking style of football, there is a growing consensus that the appointment of Emery was the right one.

Currently, the Gunners find themselves on the right side of a 21 match unbeaten run. During that phase, they drew against the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United while they blitzed past Tottenham in the North London Derby.

Moreover, their summer signings have had an instant impact. Torreira, Leno and Sokratis have cemented their places with the Uruguayan establishing himself as a firm fan favorite.

Though the Gunners seem to be on the right path, the talk of a title challenge this term is too premature. The North Londoners still need to iron out numerous flaws before they can actually mount a sustained title challenge.

Thus, through this article, we would look at three players who would help transform Arsenal from ‘also-rans’ to genuine title contenders. Here is a look at them.

#3 Matthijs De Ligt (Ajax)

De Ligt would be the ideal defender for Arsenal

De Ligt is a Dutch defender who plies his trade for Ajax. The Dutchman has been setting the world alight with his accomplished displays. Having been at Ajax since 2008, he has played a pivotal role in them qualifying for the Champions League knock-out stages this term.

Blessed with the ability to snuff out danger quickly, De Ligt is slowly establishing himself as one of the world’s top-drawer central defenders. In the current season, he averages around 3.5 clearances per game, indicating his ability to be in the right place at the right time.

Additionally, the Dutchman is very comfortable with the ball at his feet and helps in building play from the back. He averages more than 65 passes per game this term at an astonishing accuracy of over 90%. These attributes make him a perfect fit for Arsenal.

Emery has shown an inclination to play out from the back. Thus, with an elegant passer like De Ligt in the mix, the Spaniard would get his wish. Moreover, the Dutchman’s leadership qualities make him an appealing option.

For years, Arsenal have lacked a Tony Adams-esque leader at the back. Despite being only 19, De Ligt already captains a talented Ajax team, thus making him an ideal option for the Gunners. De Ligt is still a teenager and has time to develop into one of the world’s best centre backs. However, his acquisition won’t be easy with a host of other clubs battling for his services as well.

In today’s market, he would surely cost in excess of £60m. Yet, his abilities definitely warrant such a hefty transfer fee.

If the Gunners can actually pull off this signing is anyone’s guess right now but if they do, it would certainly bring them closer to a title that has eluded them since 2004.

