×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

3 players who deserve to start more games for Manchester United

Suman Dey
ANALYST
Feature
415   //    18 Nov 2018, 18:18 IST

Juan Mata has scored some crucial goals lately.
Juan Mata has scored some crucial goals lately.

Jose Mourinho has spent more than £400m in transfers since he took charge of Manchester United in 2016. He brought the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Paul Pogba, Romelu Lukaku, Eric Bailly and few others to Old Trafford. Still, the manager looks uncertain of his starting XI and not being able to get the best out of his team so far.

The acquisition of Alexis Sanchez in January last season gave United fans some hope of a title challenge in the current campaign. However, the Chilean has looked a shadow of himself since joining from Arsenal and reportedly wants to leave Old Trafford at the end of the season.

Players like Nemanja Matic are out of form but still getting selected week in and week out mainly due to favoritism. The Serbian put up some stellar performances in his debut season at United, but he has looked slow and lacking match fitness from the start of this campaign. However, there are players like Andreas Pereira who can play in a central defensive position in place of Matic and also provide the team an attacking edge which Matic lacks.

Manchester United got criticized against Manchester City for their lack of creativity in the midfield. However, Jose had Mata as an option but didn't start with him. There are a couple of other players who have the quality and the potential but more often than not made to sit on the bench by the manager.

Here are the three players who deserve to get a more first-team opportunity at Manchester United.

#3 Andreas Pereira


Pereira is reluctant to stay further at Manchester United.
Pereira is reluctant to stay further at Manchester United.

Andreas Pereira signed for Manchester United when Sir Alex Ferguson was still the manager of the Red Devils but made his first Premier League appearance in 2015 under Louis Van Gaal. He could not cement a regular first team place and was loaned out to Granada and Valencia respectively.

Pereira spent the entirety of last season on loan at Valencia where he put up some decent performances and drew praise for his long-range shots. Despite being a central midfielder, he has an attacking instinct which could be very useful for Jose Mourinho's side at the moment.

The lack of game time has prompted Pereira to consider his future at the club. It will be a massive loss of talent if United let him go, and the only way to make him sign a new contract is to give the Brazilian more first team chances.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City Manchester United Juan Mata Ander Herrera Jose Mourinho Louis van Gaal Manchester United Transfer News
Suman Dey
ANALYST
A sports enthusiast and an avid follower of football. Since childhood I was encouraged to play cricket and in no time it became a hobby. Gradually I found interest in other sports also. Football is in my blood and I love the electrifying ambiance that surrounds it. I often watch the pre and post match analysis of a match and try to learn how to analyze a football game. The thing that intrigues me the most is that there are so many things happening behind the scenes that are oblivious to our naked eyes. The technological advancements that has been made are phenomenal. I like analyzing a game from a statistical point of view. Being a data guy myself , I am firm believer of providing insights through facts and data. Though a game is always unpredictable , analyzing it from different dimensions can provide some very interesting conclusions.
5 players who have played for both Manchester United and...
RELATED STORY
4 Manchester United Players who can decide the Manchester...
RELATED STORY
3 Manchester City players who would have been ideal for...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Manchester United will win the Manchester...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Manchester United will beat Manchester City
RELATED STORY
Current Manchester United and Manchester City players who...
RELATED STORY
Manchester Derby: 5 players to watch out for
RELATED STORY
Why Mourinho and Manchester United need each other
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Manchester City beat Manchester United
RELATED STORY
How Manchester United plan to beat Manchester City 
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 13
24 Nov BRI LEI 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City
24 Nov EVE CAR 08:30 PM Everton vs Cardiff City
24 Nov FUL SOU 08:30 PM Fulham vs Southampton
24 Nov MAN CRY 08:30 PM Manchester United vs Crystal Palace
24 Nov WAT LIV 08:30 PM Watford vs Liverpool
24 Nov WES MAN 08:30 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
24 Nov TOT CHE 11:00 PM Tottenham vs Chelsea
25 Nov AFC ARS 07:00 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal
25 Nov WOL HUD 09:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Huddersfield Town
27 Nov BUR NEW 01:30 AM Burnley vs Newcastle
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us