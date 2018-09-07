3 players who have impressed for Liverpool this season

Alisson did well for Liverpool apart from his blunder against Leicester

After luring a number of world-class superstars to Anfield, Jurgen Klopp's team sent a strong message to the title contenders by winning all of their opening four fixtures.

While it was Mohamed Salah to get all the limelight and play extremely well, outshining other players last season, some of the players are impressing more than Salah this season and are so far the best performers for Liverpool in the 2018-19 season.

The Liverpool squad overall is performing brilliantly on the field and they do look like they have a serious chance at winning the league this season.

And with Liverpool currently sitting at the top of the Premier League table, here are the three players that have impressed so far.

#3 Virgil van Dijk

Virgil van Dijk remarkably improved Liverpool's defence

Eyebrows were raised when Liverpool spent a whopping £75 million to secure the services of the Dutch centre-back from Southampton in January 2018. But he settled into his new team quickly and turned Liverpool's troublesome defense into one of the best in the Premier League in just eight months.

Liverpool have conceded just one goal this season, and are yet to allow the opposition to score a goal at Anfield since February. He adds composure to the back-line, and also brings the team together with his leadership qualities.

This season, the Dutchman has completed 321 passes with an impressive accuracy rate of 91.6 percent. Along with his impressive tackle success rate of 75 percent, he also won 17 of his 27 aerial duels.

With a tougher run of fixtures after the international break, it will be interesting to see how the world's most expensive defender will perform against some of the best attackers in the world.

