Premier League 2018/19: 3 players who have dominated the league so far

Chirag Rathore FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 3.17K // 03 Sep 2018, 16:37 IST

The International break is upon us and as the players look to join their national sides, managers will getting back to the drawing board to analyse their team's performances. The break offers a great chance for struggling teams to take stock of the situation and develop a new plan of action.

Liverpool, Chelsea and Watford have all made a perfect start and will perhaps feel that the break stalls their momentum. So while have two weeks off, we take a look at three players who have started the Premier League in scintillating fashion and look set to play important roles for their respective clubs.

#3 Aleksandar Mitrovic

Fulham FC v Burnley FC - Premier League: Aleksandar Mitrovic

The Fulham striker has scored four goals in as many games to start life in the Premier League on the right foot. Fulham lies 13th in the table after four games and have been one of the more exciting sides so far.

The Serbian has been one of the best players in the league initially. His combination of strength and positioning, not to mention his ability in the air has made him a valuable target man in the final third. Mitrovic has the ability to get in behind defenders and can hold up play efficiently as well, which allows the wingers to overload the flanks and stretch the opposition backline to great effect.

His physical nature enables him to be a constant nuisance for defenders, while the fact that Fulham are set up to cross the ball into the 18 yard box with every opportunity, should ensure that he maintains a consistent goal return. He does not possess extreme pace but makes up for it with tactical awareness. With Andre Schurrle and Jean-Michael Seri providing service, chances should not be too hard to come by.

Fulham has made a decent start to their life in the Premier League and Mitrovic will have to grab his chances and keep delivering the goals if they are to make a mark this season.

