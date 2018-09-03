Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Premier League 2018/19: 3 players who have dominated the league so far

Chirag Rathore
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
3.17K   //    03 Sep 2018, 16:37 IST

The International break is upon us and as the players look to join their national sides, managers will getting back to the drawing board to analyse their team's performances. The break offers a great chance for struggling teams to take stock of the situation and develop a new plan of action.

Liverpool, Chelsea and Watford have all made a perfect start and will perhaps feel that the break stalls their momentum. So while have two weeks off, we take a look at three players who have started the Premier League in scintillating fashion and look set to play important roles for their respective clubs.

#3 Aleksandar Mitrovic

Fulham FC v Burnley FC - Premier League
Fulham FC v Burnley FC - Premier League: Aleksandar Mitrovic

The Fulham striker has scored four goals in as many games to start life in the Premier League on the right foot. Fulham lies 13th in the table after four games and have been one of the more exciting sides so far.

The Serbian has been one of the best players in the league initially. His combination of strength and positioning, not to mention his ability in the air has made him a valuable target man in the final third. Mitrovic has the ability to get in behind defenders and can hold up play efficiently as well, which allows the wingers to overload the flanks and stretch the opposition backline to great effect.

His physical nature enables him to be a constant nuisance for defenders, while the fact that Fulham are set up to cross the ball into the 18 yard box with every opportunity, should ensure that he maintains a consistent goal return. He does not possess extreme pace but makes up for it with tactical awareness. With Andre Schurrle and Jean-Michael Seri providing service, chances should not be too hard to come by.

Fulham has made a decent start to their life in the Premier League and Mitrovic will have to grab his chances and keep delivering the goals if they are to make a mark this season.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Liverpool Football Marcos Alonso Sadio Mane Football Top 5/Top 10
Chirag Rathore
CONTRIBUTOR
For me, winning isn’t something that happens suddenly on the field when the whistle blows and the crowds' roar. Winning is something that builds physically and mentally every day that you train and every night that you dream. - Emmit James Smith, III I'm a bilingual Masters Graduate currently working in Financial Services and an aspiring Football Journalist. I am an avid watcher of the Premier League but also keep with La Liga, Ligue 1 and the Bundesliga. I usually write about my thoughts before or after a game and try to be unbiased after examining every facet of the story.
Fantasy Premier League: 5 must have players for Gameweek 3
RELATED STORY
5 Best opening day Premier League matches
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Top 5 picks for the Manager of...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 5 signings this summer that...
RELATED STORY
5 Premier League legends we grew up watching who are now...
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Premier League Gameweek 3 Review: Mohamed Salah...
RELATED STORY
4 Alternative Candidates for 2018/19 Premier League...
RELATED STORY
5 signings that will light up the Premier League this season
RELATED STORY
5 German Legends who have graced the Premier League
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 3 resurgent players to watch out...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 5
15 Sep TOT LIV 05:00 PM Tottenham vs Liverpool
15 Sep AFC LEI 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Leicester City
15 Sep CHE CAR 07:30 PM Chelsea vs Cardiff City
15 Sep HUD CRY 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace
15 Sep MAN FUL 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Fulham
15 Sep NEW ARS 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
15 Sep WAT MAN 10:00 PM Watford vs Manchester United
16 Sep WOL BUR 06:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley
16 Sep EVE WES 08:30 PM Everton vs West Ham
18 Sep SOU BRI 12:30 AM Southampton vs Brighton & Hove Albion
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us