3 Players who have taken Liverpool to a different level

Harshit Rautela
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
291   //    31 Dec 2018, 22:17 IST

Liverpool FC v Arsenal FC - Premier League
Liverpool FC v Arsenal FC - Premier League

Liverpool started the 2018/19 season with huge expectations after their UEFA Champions League finals defeat against Real Madrid last campaign. Well, it looks like they have exceeded the expectations so far as they are at the top of the Premier League table.

The most impressive thing about their standing in the points table is that they are seven points clear of the second-placed Manchester City. They are undefeated after 20 games and have won 17 of them.

Jurgen Klopp is making them play free-flowing and attacking football which is scaring the opponents. They just smashed Arsenal on Saturday at Anfield with a score of 5-1.

They have been so convincing that Arsenal manager Unai Emery has already said that this Liverpool side could go undefeated for the whole season. We will have to wait and see if that really happens but so far we can say that they are on the right track to win their first league title in the last 28 years.

All the players have contributed to the success of Liverpool this season but there are some specific players who have helped Liverpool reach the top of the Points table and remain unbeaten so far.

#1 Alisson Becker

He has been one of the top performers for Liverpool this season.
He has been one of the top performers for Liverpool this season.

When Liverpool lost in the Champions League finals last season against Real Madrid, Klopp had a big decision to make. He had to decide whether to continue with Loris Karius or bring in a new goalkeeper. He made the decision to bring in a new goalkeeper and brought Alisson for a record fee of 75 million euros (£66.8m).

He has been an outstanding signing for Liverpool and looks worthy of the huge transfer fee. He has just conceded eight goals and have kept 12 clean sheets so far. He is definitely gaining more confidence from playing in front of a solid defense and he is making it count.

He has lifted the Liverpool side and they look like a world-class club from top to bottom. They are clearly reaping the benefits of signing a world-class goalkeeper who is slowly and gradually becoming a Liverpool favorite.

Harshit Rautela
CONTRIBUTOR
Digital Marketer, passionate about sports, loves writing and analyzing them, loves Football, Cricket, Basketball and watches every game anywhere anytime possible.
