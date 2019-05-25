3 players who might leave Tottenham in the summer transfer window

Having made just one signing over the last three transfer windows and yet appearing for their maiden UEFA Champions League final in a week's time, Tottenham Hotspur have shown the footballing world that throwing money around and buying players is not the only way to build a strong team.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino has done a fine job with the boys and with everyone in fine form, Spurs surely have a good shot at winning their first major European trophy, not counting the couple of UEFA Cups they won in the 1970s and 80s.

Spurs, however, need a slight rebuilding of their squad and need to do so wisely in this year's summer transfer window. We pick out three players who may be on the way out from North London in the coming months.

#1. Kieran Trippier

Tottenham's England right-back Kieran Trippier has been brilliant for them and filled the void left by the departure of Kyle Walker to Manchester City but even the hardest of Spurs fans will agree that his time in North London is over. The 28-year-old's contract runs till June 2022 but it would be a smart move by Mauricio Pochettino to sell him now and get value for money.

Trippier's lack of pace and ignorance in defending nous have left him shamefaced many times this season. He is not defensively sound nor does he always provide the best of counters to Spurs' attacking players. It was after the 2018 World Cup in Russia that Trippier's demise in form began. Spurs must look for a more solid right back in the transfer market.

What the North Londoners will miss, though, are those deceptively placed long balls and brilliant set pieces.

#2. Toby Alderweireld

30-year-old Belgian central defender Toby Alderweireld, whom Spurs signed from Atletico Madrid in 2015, has been clearly out of place in the Premier League for the last couple of months or so. He no longer seems his old self nor do his defending skills assure the fans. With constantly being linked with a move away to Manchester United, his head must also be all over the place.

Alderweireld's contract runs till 2020 and this is the right time for Spurs to try to sell him and get some money, while at the same time, build upon the likes of Juan Foyth and other young centre backs.

#3. Michel Vorm

Tottenham's second-choice goalkeeper Michel Vorm had a host of injuries this season which led to him being out for a lot of time and Paulo Gazzaniga to take his place instead. The Dutch international is 35 years old, and the time has come for him to leave North London. His contract gets over this year and as there have been no news of the club willing to extend it, Vorm must surely be on the way out.

Vorm's reflexes are brilliant for his age and he still has a lot to offer to other clubs. Top-flight clubs, however, may not be the place to stay at for the Dutchman.