3 players who must leave Manchester City in the summer transfer window

Manchester City have had a perfect season this year, winning the domestic treble of the Premier League, FA Cup and EFL League Cup. Pep Guardiola has done a great job with the side and the blues from Manchester inspire terror inside the hearts of all sides who play against them.

The only place City were found lacking this season was in the UEFA Champions League, where they were knocked out by Tottenham on away goals and it is something they will want to work on and rectify for next season.

Although most of the City squad is well balanced and the entire team, in general, is a well-oiled machine, there are a few players who need to be shown the way out so that fresh blood can replace them. Today, we pick out 3 players who must leave the club in the summer transfer window.

#1. Benjamin Mendy

24-year-old French left-back Benjamin Mendy was a big signing when he first came to the Etihad in 2017 but a host of injuries have ensured that he has only played bit and part roles for Pep Guardiola's team over the last couple of years. The former AS Monaco man started the 2018/19 season on a bright note by delivering a string of assists in the Premier League but faded away due to injury soon.

With his high wages, unreliability and medical bills, it is imperative that Guardiola sign a left-back who is more assuring and injury-free in place of Mendy. He seems to have lost patience in Mendy and the Frenchman may soon be on the way out from the Etihad.

#2. Fabian Delph

Former Aston Villa central midfielder Fabian Delph made ripples when he first signed for Manchester City in 2015. However, he has started only 8 games in the Premier League this season and that is a real concern for someone who is looking to keep his place in the England squad. He is not a regular starter in central midfield for Guardiola and has instead resorted to play as back-up to Benjamin Mendy at left-back.

Recent reports suggest that City are willing to sell him and have put up a price tag of 15 million Euros. Delph may want to leave the Etihad for some mid-table club where he can start more regularly.

#3. Claudio Bravo

36-year-old Chilean goalkeeper Claudio Bravo was a good backup to Brazilian first choice Ederson Moraes but injuries have made sure that he could not start a single game in the 2018/19 season. Youngster Arijanet Muric has replaced him in the bench and there may not be a way back for the veteran from Viluco.

Bravo's contract runs till 2020 but now may be a good time for him to find a new club where he can start regularly and play out the rest of his career at. The former Barcelona shot-stopper is surely on the way out from the Etihad.