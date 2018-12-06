3 players who need a transfer to reignite their career

Mesut Ozil

Stagnation is a very real problem in football. To constantly improve themselves players need to set targets for themselves and work towards improving some aspect of their game to keep themselves vested and not play just for the money.

As time passes a lot of different factors come into play that might cause a player to stagnate at a club:

-- Disagreement with a manager can lead to players being frozen out of their teams

-- The signing of new players can lead to the said player spending a lot more time warming the bench

-- Change in philosophy can mean a player doesn't fit the style of the team any more.

A lot of things play a part in a player deciding to move on from a club.

Transfers away from a particular club can help players show their true worth in a team that is more suited to the way they play. James Rodriguez is a prime example of this. He didn't fit in at Real Madrid in spite of his best efforts. He took a chance and shifted to Bayern in Germany and is now reaping the benefits. He is playing regular football in his preferred position with players who understand him and can get the best out of him.

Given that the transfer market opens in less than a month, the following players could be looking to move as soon as now or might look to wait it out till the end of the season and then take a decision about their careers.

Here are a few players who need to have a good hard look in the mirror and make a decision as to where their career is headed at their current club. A decision has to be made if they still intend to fight for a spot in the team or look to get a move to another club.

#1 Isco

Time to pack his bags?

Isco was one of the centrepieces of Zidane's side that won three continuous Champions League titles, so much so that he was given the nod ahead of Bale in the final against Liverpool. The little Spaniard was the reason James Rodriquez was shipped out of Santiago Bernabeu. Isco has accumulated fifteen trophies in his time at the capital, but is once again on fringes of the squad.

Zidane showed a lot of faith in his ability and Isco had become an integral part of the squad as Madrid shifted to a two-man front line of Ronaldo and Benzema with Isco playing in the hole and offering a different goal threat along with the likes of Modric and Kroos providing goals from midfield.

This season has been a different story altogether. Santiago Solari seems to prefer a 4-3-3 formation leaving Isco playing out of position or left on the bench. This season he has played close to 500 minutes in the league in 14 matches. Solari appears to prefer working with academy graduates and has left Isco out of the bench or out of the squad.

He has an important decision to make in the coming months

Isco is now 26 and hitting his peak and needs to play week in and week out to show the world what a special player he really is. Manchester City and Chelsea seem to be interested in providing this little genius with an escape route from the bench in Madrid. Guardiola has really transformed Sterling into a special player and with Silva ageing, Isco could be the ideal replacement.

He would fit in at Chelsea too. A large Spanish contingent and Morata and Kovacic at the club could help convince the player to move to London.

If game time doesn't come soon, Isco should look to leave the Bernabeu and establish himself somewhere else where his abilities are more appreciated.

